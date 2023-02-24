Retailer worker left sickened on holiday from hell with poo-stained brush

A RETAIL worker was left sickened on a holiday from hell after finding a toilet brush that appeared to have poo stains on it, and a urine-soaked bin.

Ellice Bamborough had gone on holiday to Sousse, Tunisia earlier this month with her partner to enjoy a relaxing week-long break in the sun.

However, the 22-year-old was left gutted after she arrived at her hotel, the Occidental Sousse Marhaba, and was allegedly met with filthy rooms and rude staff.

The toilet brush was discovered in the toilet of the hotel. Credit: Ellice Bamborough

Ellice from Nottingham, Nottinghamshire claims that her room was dirty, the dinners were cold and the local beach was full of rubbish, while staff were rude and didn’t want to help with any inquiries.

Images of the bathroom that Ellice was forced to use during her stay at the hotel show a rusty bin covered in what appears to be urine.

The toilet brush is stained with a watery brown mark in several areas which could be an identification of poor cleaning at the hotel.

Ellice shared images of her horrifying bathroom discovery online last week writing: “I wouldn’t recommend anyone to come to this hotel.”

Her post received dozens of likes and comments from other holidaymakers who were shocked at what they had seen.

Chris Ilett said: “I wouldn’t stay in a place like that if you paid me, I would demand to be moved.”

Caroline Parkes said: “Shame, I’m not seeing anything good about Tunisia of late, Covid must have hit them hard as it was a high standard ten years ago.”

Caroline Bam said: “It looks disgusting.”

Keith Salter said: “I had some friends stay in Sousse, they hated it so much that they flew back after two days.”

Speaking today, Ellice said: “I wouldn’t recommend this hotel to anyone, the rooms are dirty and the beach is full of rubbish.

“The food is cold and there is hardly any selection, it is just the same food every meal.

“The staff are rude and the dining area is dirty, the cleaners are not doing their job and there is food all over the floor.

“The chef was mixing raw meat with cooked meat so we ate none of the food for the duration of the holiday besides bread and chips.

“We kept going to KFC for food as we tried to stay out of the canteen as it was disgusting.”

TUI has been contacted for comment.