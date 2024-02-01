Scottish cleaning firm acquires English rival

A SCOTTISH commercial cleaning firm has announced its acquisition of an English rival adding a further 100 staff to its growing UK team.

Edinburgh-headquartered Spotless Commercial Cleaning Ltd‘s takeover of Ashdown Cleaning, purchased for an undisclosed sum from its retiring founder, bolsters Spotless revenues and takes its annual turnover to beyond £20m.

Launched in 2010, Norwich-based Ashdown Cleaning has grown a strong presence across Norfolk and East Anglia servicing a range of commercial clients in office buildings, business parks, medical and dental practices, manufacturing facilities and retail premises.

Spotless CEO Carron Henley and chairman Roger Green.

Acquiring the business further expands Spotless’s footprint across East Anglia where it has a number of existing commercial cleaning contracts in place.

This latest deal follows further acquisitions by the company last year when it acquired Manchester-based Purity Group and Salisbury-based Clearsprings Support Services Ltd.

Founded in 1988 by its Chairman Roger Green, Spotless now operates over 1,700 contracts across the UK providing a full range of cleaning services for blue chip companies, retail outlets, industrial leaders and premier commercial premises.

Spotless CEO Carron Henley said: “Ashdown Cleaning has established a strong base and an excellent reputation with its clients across Norfolk and the wider East Anglia area.

“We’re delighted to welcome their great people to the Spotless team as we look to growing our footprint across the region and in other parts of the UK.”

Spotless Chairman Roger Green said: “The office cleaning market is still in flux; despite this, Spotless continues to go from strength to strength.

“This latest acquisition significantly enhances our market presence in East Anglia and builds on our growth strategy focused on expanding our presence to cover every UK postcode.”