A SCOTTISH chamber of commerce is launching a new ‘Open Doors’ event programme with an exclusive seminar comparing stocks and shares as a viable alternative to property investments.

The Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce’s (DACC) two-hour presentation at City Quay will guide attendees through the ins and outs of property and stock markets from an individual investor’s perspective.

The talk on Thursday, 1 February (6.30pm-8.30pm) will be given by DACC member and successful Stock Market analyst Vladimir Zabnin.

Stock market analyst Vladimir Zabnin launched the online investment course, Stock Doctor, this month.

Born in Tallinn, Estonia, he has been living in Dundee for the past 11 years during which time he has enjoyed a career in financial services working initially for Alliance Trust Savings analysing data flows of assets, and Baillie Gifford, as a portfolio analytics specialist.

Certified by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), Mr Zabnin is the founder of the recently launched Stock Doctor, which delivers a series of comprehensive online investment courses for both novice and advanced investors.

He will use the collaboration with DACC to share some of his Stock Market secrets, helping dispel many of the myths of online trading, with particular focus on why investing in stocks and shares is a viable alternative to the popular buy-to-let market.

Open to both DACC members and non-members, the Open Doors initiative will run on the first Thursday of every month and will feature guest speakers from a range of sectors in a relaxed, informal learning environment.

Zabnin said: “I am very grateful to the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce for their support.

“I am really looking forward to the seminar and I’ll be demonstrating how investing in the Stock Market can be a more attractive alternative to the buy-to-let route favoured by so many people looking for a long-term return on their investments.

“The Stock Market can be a bit of a minefield for beginner investors but there will be plenty of guidance on the night as to how best to navigate it, giving people valuable insights into smart investment choices.

“I’ll be looking at a variety of topics and comparing the likes of strategies, yields, growth and compound interest.

“The seminar is all about practical insights and real-life scenarios – no fluff, just actionable knowledge to boost the investment journey!”

Glen Kelly, Membership Lead of DACC said: “I am excited to launch our new Open Doors event programme with a member making such a splash in the investment space.

“Dundee already has a very vibrant property network so I am excited to see other forms of investment network grow thanks to Vladimir.”