A FOOTIE fan reckons his club’s star player could be on the move this summer – after spotting the forward’s wife listing home furniture on Facebook Marketplace.

Daniel Jepson is a lifelong fan of Sheffield United, who have recently secured promotion to the Premier League thanks in no small part to the efforts of the side’s centre-forward Iliman Ndiaye.

Ndiaye signed for The Blades in 2019 but has been subject to ongoing speculation this summer linking him with a move away from the club after a strong season.

Now Daniel, 23, has spotted a bizarre clue to suggest that rumours could be true, after spotting the Senegalese star’s wife selling furniture, explaining she needs it gone “ASAP” as she’s moving house.

Ioana Ndiaye listing home furniture on Facebook marketplace. Credits: Facebook.

Daniel from Sheffield, Yorkshire spotted an advert listed on Facebook Marketplace from Ndiaye’s wife Ioana last Thursday.

Ioana had listed several items for sale available in the Sheffield area including a chest of drawers from Ikea, storage shelves and a full-length mirror.

She wrote: “Moving house so I need it gone ASAP. Paid nearly £300 for it so going very cheap.”

Daniel then shared online images of Inona’s listing saying: “Finding out your star player is leaving via the Facebook Marketplace is the most Sheffield United thing ever ffs.”

The post has since received over 15,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans left in disbelief by the obscure detail.

One user wrote: “[Sheffield] Wednesday and Blades having a competition to see who can make their own fans shake their heads more.”

Another commented: “Nah my head would be on fire.”

A third said: “Selling stuff for £80 when he’s on thousands a week the nit.”

Another however replied: “You do realise he could just be moving to a better house with the new contract?”

Daniel Jepson. Credits: Twitter.

Speaking today Daniel said: “After reading a post on Twitter i wasn’t sure whether it was a real post so I went to go and check on Facebook and realised that the post was in fact real.

“Whilst I found it quite funny, I also wondered whether he was moving to another club based on transfer links to Marseille that I kept on seeing for several days but also wondered if he was moving house.

“As sad as I would be if one of our best players was to leave, I would also remain positive and optimistic that he would be replaced properly as being a Sheffield United fan I’m used to players coming and going after previous experiences with other owners selling our better players.”

At the time of writing Ndiaye remains a Sheffield United player amid the heavy speculation linking the Senegalese international with a move to Marseille.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom said on Saturday that the side have received no bids or contact from Marseille about Ndiaye after he scored in the 2-0 win against Chesterfield this weekend.

Scots forward Oli McBurnie may have hinted towards his teammate staying however after tweeting on Saturday: “Nice to be back out there!

“I’ve missed the partnership @iliman_ndiaye, can’t wait for this season brother.”