Liverpool Have Foundation To Build On For 2023/24 Season

Considering the club’s illustrious history, the 2022/23 season will not live long in the memory of supporters of Liverpool Football Club.

However, after what was actually a positive run of form towards the end of the campaign, there are hopes the Reds can be back challenging for significant silverware next term.

Stuttering Start Brought Questions

A poor start to the 2022/23 campaign ultimately meant the Merseyside outfit played catch-up for most of the season. Liverpool are 15/2 in the football betting to win the Premier League next term but they will need a better start than they achieved last time. Football tips have the Reds odds-on at 4/6 to finish in the top four next season but again, getting out of the blocks quickly in the new campaign will be essential for the club. Winless in the first three games of last season, with draws to Fulham and Crystal Palace followed by defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United, it really was a nightmare start for Jürgen Klopp’s side. The Reds responded with wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle United but then another three-game winless run in the Premier League followed. Early frontrunners were already out of sight, while eventual champions Manchester City were showing signs they were building up to the run that would see them lift the trophy.

Having missed out on the Premier League title on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign, there was always the danger there could be some sort of hangover from the heartbreak of the English crown eluding the Reds. While nobody at the club would have liked to have admitted it, missing out on the title by such fine margins seemed to have an impact on the squad. However, the Reds did start to put that disappointment to rest and there were positive signs at the end of the season.

Reds Rediscovered Their Flame

Liverpool looked much more like their former selves at the end of last season, as the Merseyside outfit went on an 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Winning seven games in that spell, the Reds made a late push for the top four but ended up falling short. It was a run that should give Klopp and his players plenty of optimism that they can make a strong start next season.

Liverpool, like all clubs, will be looking to strengthen in the summer transfer market and the Reds have already been getting to work on that front. Losing Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich last summer appeared to have a big impact on the Anfield outfit as it was tough to replace the Senegalese star. Players brought in over that summer will have now settled into their surroundings on Merseyside 12 months on and more will be expected of them next term.

Klopp and his squad will have learnt plenty from what was a tough 2022/23 campaign and now the anticipation is growing on what this giant club can achieve next season.