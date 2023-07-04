Scotland Closes a Digital Divide with Satellite Internet Connection

Even in Western countries, there is a digital divide that stops some from having ready access to the internet and all the benefits that come with it. To see this, just look at the Shetlands and the islands attached to it. These hardy, picturesque highlands have presented an issue for broadband providers for years. With the help of satellite technology, the problem has been solved.

Why the Internet is Needed

With as few as 15 residents, Papa Stour was one of the smallest Shetland islands with some of the worst internet connection speeds. That changed when the UK government stepped in.

The government’s involvement is no surprise. Having consistent internet is a quality-of-life milestone that is guaranteed to most, with some politicians having argued it should be a human right. Right or no right, it is necessary to communicate, stay informed and do business. There’s also plenty of entertainment online which is harder for isolated communities to access, due to lower internet speeds. A baseline internet speed is required to access streaming services and the iGaming sector, and it’ll only increase over time which leaves rural communities behind. As Scotland expands its booming entertainment industries, it should be expected that its most remote communities have access to improved internet speeds, making it easier to play online slots at Paddy Power and stream high-quality content. Satellite connections may be the answer, according to Westminster.

Shetland is a Problem Area for Internet

The Shetland Islands have been a telecommunication headache for quite a while. Last year, its telephone and internet cables beneath the sea were damaged by a trawler vessel, as reported by The Express. Throw in the harsh wind, harsher waves and plenty of rain, and it becomes harder to properly serve the whole region with internet. This is the case for many rural communities in Scotland and the UK, where smaller populations and harsher conditions keep quality infrastructure from being installed.

Papa Stour is more unique than that, boasting as few as seven residents from its most recent numbers. Fortunately, the UK government has interest in closing the ‘digital divide’ as said by data and digital infrastructure minister Sir John Whittingdale, who added: ‘It transforms the lives of residents and visitors’ and is a ‘need to thrive in the 21st Century.’ If true, it shows that the government may have eyes on other locations across the UK which would benefit from improved internet via satellite.

Satellite Links and the Future of Rural Internet

Their solution is an LEO – a Low Earth Orbit satellite – which is used for widespread communication methods. This is being facilitated by Clarus Networks Group, an authorised reseller of Elon Musk’s Starlink technology which uses a fleet of spaceborne satellites to beam internet connections down at target areas. Those satellites need something to aim at, which is where Clarus came in. They installed a OneWeb terminal at the site, changing the area’s internet quality in a matter of days.

Today @Clarus_Networks are installing a @OneWeb terminal on Papa Stour, Shetland which will bring lightning fast broadband via satellites.

Announced at @LDNTechWeek</a>, this installation is part of the Government’s commitment to fast, reliable connectivity for everyone in the UK. pic.twitter.com/li8MTtCFXe Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (@SciTechgovuk) June 12, 2023

Based out of Edinburgh’s booming tech economy, Clarus is positioned to do this again for other underserved communities in Scotland. Liz Peterson, a member of the Shetland Island Council and representative of Shetland West where Papa Stour is based, has expressed interest in expanding this program. She said: ‘Our hope is this trial can be rolled out to other remote parts of Shetland.’

Ultimately, Papa Stour is a test. If this solution at Papa Stour works in the long-term, it’s possible Clarus will cover the whole of the Shetland Islands and put an end to internet worries there. Once proven to work, any rural community that lacks infrastructure can benefit from the satellite network that Starlink and similar companies have put in place.

There’s little doubt it will be applied to other small islands in the North Sea, along with remote UK communities, if it’s less expensive for the government and its contractors than traditional cable infrastructure. On an international scale, poorer countries that lack solid internet architecture will also be able to access the internet through these satellites where they couldn’t before – all that’s required are funding and providers like Clarus to lay the foundations.