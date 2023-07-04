Cloud experts thriving with milestone partnership deal

Eureka Solutions partners with iplicit to expand product portfolio

ONE of the UK’s leading cloud software experts has added another string to its bow after striking a partnership with a burgeoning financial software firm.

Eureka Solutions has announced a major partnership with iplicit, an award-winning cloud-based accounting software provider. The partnership will allow Eureka Solutions to add iplicit to its portfolio of business software solutions, which includes Sage 200, Oracle NetSuite and its very own integration tool, Besyncly.

The collaboration aims to offer customers a broader choice of innovative business and financial software, solidifying Eureka Solutions’ position as a leading provider of business software solutions.

Founded by the team behind the multi-award-winning Exchequer finance solution, iplicit brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in developing robust financial management systems, with more than 900 organisations and 10,000 users already using the solution.

David Lindores, CEO at Eureka Solutions said: “iplict now occupies a significant position in Eureka Solutions’ comprehensive product stack, offering a multi-company, cloud-based financial solution for businesses who need to take the next step and migrate from entry-level cloud systems or legacy on-premise systems.

“We’ve been looking for a product which fits this target market for a very long time now so we’re really happy to have partnered with iplicit to offer their financial software to our existing and prospective customers.”

iplict’s cloud-based financial software provides robust features such as accounting, budgeting, invoicing, purchasing and reporting, enabling organisations to effectively manage their financial processes.

By teaming up with iplicit, Eureka Solutions is hoping to empower even more businesses with advanced financial management capabilities.

By leveraging the expertise and innovation of both parties, the partnership aims to provide small to medium sized businesses hindered by their current software with a comprehensive suite of tools to help streamline financial operations, improve decision-making processes, and drive efficiencies across their organisation.

Alexis Gorton, Partner Manager at iplicit said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Eureka Solutions, a company with a reputation for its commitment to delivering exceptional software solutions. This partnership allows us to reach a wider audience and provide businesses with the tools they need to streamline their financial processes, drive growth, and unlock their full potential.

“Teaming up with Eureka Solutions, which will now be one of our biggest selling partners, marks a really important milestone for our expanding company.”

Founded on the core principles of technical expertise and outstanding customer service, Eureka Solutions is an award-winning firm specialising in implementing business software solutions. It is one of the UK’s most foremost experts in Oracle NetSuite and Sage and is based in East Kilbride.

It works with firms across tech, sport, hospitality, non-profit, wholesale distribution, ecommerce, and other sectors; its clients include Loganair, Kelvin Power Tools, Barrhead Travel, and Western Ferries.

Having operated for more than nineteen years, Eureka Solutions is considered a leader in unifying the business systems of growing organisations.

To find out more about iplicit, visit https://www.iplicit.com/

To find out more about Eureka Solutions, visit www.eurekasolutions.co.uk