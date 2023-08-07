DISGUSTING photos show the shocking state that Scots trains have been left in following the beginning of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Edinburgh Fringe runs throughout August and attracts top quality comedians, artists and actors to the Scottish capital.

Despite adding to Edinburgh’s economy, the Fringe has become a point of contention due to the effects the huge increase in foot traffic has on public transport, accommodation costs and littering.

Litter left on a Scotrail service. Credits: James Cook/X

BBC journalist James Cook took to social media on Saturday to share images of the state that ScotRail trains are now being left in as a result of the influx of tourists.

Images show overflowing bins packed with beer cans and tissues, used beer cans left on seats, food and drink packaging left strewn on tables and food debris littered beneath seats.

James wrote: “It’s the height of the tourist season, with big events in Glasgow and Edinburgh, and this ScotRail train connecting Scotland’s biggest cities is a midden on rails, with stained tables, filthy carpets and overflowing bins.

“Not a great impression for the tourists on board.”

The post has since received over 900 likes and doznes of comments from unimpressed users.

Scotrail responded directly to James writing: “Hi James, sorry to see this. We have Traincare teams based in Glasgow and Edinburgh who work incredibly hard to clean these services between journeys.

“Unfortunately, with the volume of people travelling, it doesn’t take long for this work to be undone.

“Can you tell me which service this is and I can ask my colleagues to take a look?”

One user commented: “That’s what happens when you cut staff to the bone with driver only trains.”

Scotrail replied again, saying: “Morning, we’ve not cut staff – we’ve actually increased staff numbers over the past few years. Every train on this route has a driver and conductor.”

Another wrote: “Nationalised under the SNP so I expect nothing less. Kinda sums up Scotland under the SNP, Greens to be honest.”

A third user said: “I don’t know how often you travel around on the train James but as someone who does a lot of travelling around ScotRail network they are usually very well looked after – despite the dirty habits of some members of the public – and the electrified ones are a joy to travel on.”

Speaking today Phil Campbell, Customer Operations Director, said: “ScotRail services were particularly busy over the weekend and we are delighted to have been able to play our part in making the multiple events taking place a success.

“We would ask everyone travelling to ensure that they take their litter with them when leaving trains, and support our hard working staff to keep trains clean and tidy for everyone.

“We have extra staff working during these events to help customers get around the country, and it is important that everyone takes responsibility to help us make the experience of travelling a positive one.”

Also speaking today Transport and Environment Convener Scott Arthur said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people out and about enjoying the festivals this summer.

“Every year the Council teams up with Out of Hand to make sure areas in the city centre outside the pedestrianised section of the High Street, looked after by the Fringe, has managed advertising space and is kept clear of fliers and other litter.

“Council cleansing teams who are working round the clock also have an extra 15 staff to make sure Edinburgh is kept looking at its best. We’ve also invested more than £1m in temporary and permanent public toilets this year in our busy parks and other busy coastal areas.

“The 350 litter bins across the city centre will continue to be emptied overnight and there is also a dedicated vehicle with cleansing crew emptying litter bins during the day.

“In addition to this, an extra four waste vehicles are out clearing up any areas where waste has built up and extra litter bins have been placed in busy ‘hot spot’ areas at Cockburn Street, High Street and the top of the Mound.

“I’d also ask everyone to help us and play their part in keeping Edinburgh clean and tidy by binning your litter or taking it home with you.”

On average the Fringe Festival presents over 160 performances involving over 2,500 artists to an audience of up 400,000 each year making it the largest comedy festival in the world.

The same litter problem occured last year as the Festival’s dates coincided with Edinburgh’s waste and recycling service’s planned strike that saw the streets filled to the brim with waste.