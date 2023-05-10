A CRAFTY eco warrior has created a nearly-200 metre long beach art drawing of a seal in a litter picking plea to protect the species.

Fred Brown – a firm believer in protecting the environment – was inspired after speaking to his local litter picking group South Gare Litter Pickers last week.

Pictured: Fred Brown. (C) Facebook

The group had previously created a huge banner spanning 197 metres, highlighting the importance of protecting the seals that frequent the area and greet unsuspecting tourists.

The 51-year-old personal shopper took to Saltburn Beach, North Yorkshire last Wednesday to repeat the message – this time with a gigantic detailed drawing of a ticked off seal visible.

Images show a gigantic sandy seal pup measuring at most 200 metres wide, etched into the beach just a few metres away from the pier.

The drawing is seen from an aerial view, and shows a group of dwarfed spectators investigating the drawing, showcasing its huge scale.

The seal – first designed by litter picking group member Angela Keith – has since been nicknamed Grumpy Graham.

The cute seal pup appears cross, and lies alongside a warning message which reads: “The only cure for litter is you”.

Fred took to social media to share the incredible art on , writing: “The only cure for litter is you.

I think this seal that Angela designed needs a name. To me he’s just grumpy seal.”

Seals are often harmed as a result of microplastics being left on beaches by residents and tourists. (C) Fred Brown.

The post gained waves of support from the community, receiving over 350 likes and 75 comments from impressed locals.

Shirley Bowen said: “We love Saltburn. Good to know the locals there care too.”

Gilliane Carroll-Broderick commented: “That’s an amazing message. Congratulations to whoever did it.”

Melanie Say said: “Brilliant and so true. Thank you.”

Rosemary Fowkes said: “Absolutely amazing. Well done.”

Speaking to Fred today he said: “My ‘The only cure for litter is you’ piece on Saltburn beach was inspired by a local group, South Gare Litter Pickers, who litter pick a few miles north of Saltburn.

“Further up the coast a few days earlier we had created a huge sand banner together, 197 metres long, featuring the same words and seal picture.

“The seal picture was actually designed by Angela Keith from the group. I liked it so much that I asked if I could continue using it.

“He’s been nicknamed Grumpy Graham. And let’s face it, who wouldn’t be grumpy if they had to live amongst somebody else’s litter and sewage?

“I took up drawing big messages and pictures on the beach about a year and a half ago, and despite seeing so much litter in that time, up until now I hadn’t addressed it.

Many were pleased to see the community come together for the environment. (C) Facebook

“I intend to make up for that a bit by drawing Graham a few more times.”

Sea animals are often the most vulnerable when in an area of prominent littering. This is in part due to the creatures eating microplastics found in the discarded items.

After ingesting the harmful microplastics, the animals can end up contracting diseases from the toxins and suffer for months or years before ultimately dying.