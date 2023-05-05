TENNIS Scotland has announced new prize money of £1,000 for the top players on the national tennis tour.

The men’s and women’s players who finish top of the leaderboards following the 19-event circuit will each be rewarded with a £1,000 bonus ahead of the TS Open Tour Finals.

This prize will reward players for their commitment to the tour and consistent performances throughout the year.

Nicolas Rosenzweig and Phoebe Mitchell were last year’s prize winners

The TS Open Tour was created by Tennis Scotland, in partnership with clubs and organisers, to encourage player development and raise levels of play.

The 2023 circuit has been enhanced with significant investment, via sponsorship, with increased prize pots of up to £7,600 at some events.

Players take part in singles tournaments across the country throughout the year, earning ranking points based on their performances, which are then collated into leaderboards.

After the final tour event – the Scottish National Championships in November – the men’s and women’s players with the most ranking points will each be awarded £1,000.

The top 16 players on each leaderboard will then take part in the two-day TS Open Tour Finals in December.

There they will compete for a prize pot of £10,000 and the coveted Sword trophies, named in memory of former Scottish internationalists Derek and Allan Sword.

Tennis Scotland Chief Executive Blane Dodds said: “We are delighted to offer a bonus cash prize for the men’s and women’s players who finish top of the TS Open Tour leaderboards.

“Thanks to sponsorship, which we are most grateful for, increased prize pots at some events are helping to attract more players to compete in Scotland’s national tennis tour.

“[It is] also helping our young pro players earn much-needed income to support their competition schedule.

“This bonus will reward the players who show commitment to the tour and consistency in their performances throughout the year.”