GUIDE dog Wanda is set to walk across the stage with his graduate owner before finally retiring next week.

Leanne Moore, who is registered blind, is a teacher of IT skills and assistive technologies at the Royal National College for the Blind in Hereford.

She joined the MSc in Educational Assistive Technology at Dundee in an effort to enhance the learning experience of students at the College.

Leanne will join her peers from the School of Science and Engineering at the afternoon graduation ceremony on Friday 23 June.

Leanne Moore and her dog Wanda, who will retire from working life next week.

Black labrador retriever Wanda, who will walk with Leanne across the Caird Hall stage while wearing her own graduation sash, is set to retire the week following the ceremony.

Leanne said the occasion is also an opportunity to celebrate her loyal companion, explaining: “Wanda has been my eyes for eight wonderful years.

“Not only a guide dog but a confidant, sounding board and best friend.

“She has been on this MSc journey with me and our trip to Dundee will be her last week of work, so having the opportunity to graduate together is perfect.

“She has a yellow sash that matches the colours on the gown, so she’ll also be graduating properly.

“Wanda has given her life to me, but at 10-years-old it is time for my happy-go-lucky girl to have a well-earned rest, to be a dog and grow old disgracefully.

“She will always have a special place in my heart as my number one dog in every way, but this certainly isn’t the end, it’s just the beginning of a new adventure for both of us.”

Leanne is part of the first cohort to graduate from the Educational Assistive Technology course.

The course was developed to train individuals on how to implement and support the use of Assistive Technology (AT) to provide access to the curriculum for those with a broad range of learning difficulties and physical disabilities.

AT is designed to ensure students are able to access and participate fully in education, employment, entertainment and the wider environment as independently as possible.

The aim of the course is to enhance the support to students who require AT to ensure that technologies are deployed and supported across the service provision for learners.

The Royal National College is in the process of developing a more specified role for Leanne now that her studies at Dundee have come to an end.

“I know first-hand how important technology is in helping people be more independent,” continued Leanne.

“Technology can allow me to do pretty much anything without having to ask to borrow people’s eyes all the time.

“At the Royal National College for the Blind we make sure that students are aware of what technology is available to assist them and give them the confidence to use it to get them ready for higher education and employment.

“But there is so much out there.

“The course, and meeting so many others who brought their own expertise, has expanded my knowledge and made me more aware of what technology is out there and the important legislation to go with it.

“We on the course have all stayed in touch and have developed our own network where we can ask about different technology and find out what works for different people.

“Technology is advancing rapidly and it’s just going to continue to get better but it’s hard to keep up with it all on your own.

“Having a network like this is fantastic.”