THIS is the shocking moment that a group of cruel thugs throw a cowering dog into a crocodile-infested swamp in Indonesia.

The barbaric incident was allegedly filmed by two of the group as another two unnamed men launched the defenceless pup into the muddy water in Nunukan, North Kalimantan Province.

The group allegedly hatched the sick plan after the dog – which was a stray – repeatedly ate rice rations belonging to them.

Disturbing footage shows two workers – one dressed in blue and the other in red – grabbing the dog by its head and back before carrying it towards the edge of the water.

Then they swing the helpless animal back and forth apparently counting to three before they toss it in the crocodile-infested water.

The men can be heard laughing as the pup struggles to get out.

Moments later, the dog tragically disappears beneath the water amid a slew of large splashes that seem to be caused by the barely-visible reptiles lurking in the swamp.

Local media later heartbreakingly confirmed the dog was killed and eaten by the crocodiles.

The video was posted to social media by Animals Hope Shelter for Indonesia on Friday, where users have been quick to condemn the thugs for the shocking act.

One user said: “Please respect each other. They also have the right to live, you have no right to take their lives.”

Another user added: “Wow…outrageous.”

A third wrote: “Oh God. Hopefully you will get a punishment that is as cruel as this is.”

The dog was later confirmed to have been killed by the crocodiles.

Three of the men have since been identified by police, but have only been named as DF, SR and WA.

However, the group have reportedly evaded arrest as their crime is only chargeable with a maximum sentence of nine months in jail.

According to Indonesian law, authorities can detain suspects only if they are facing a possible penalty of five or more years imprisonment.

The three men, who worked as drivers under construction equipment supplier company PT Jaya Mimika Lestari (PT JML), have reportedly been charged with animal cruelty and have since been fired.

Speaking on Saturday Iptu Lusgi Simanungkalit, Head of the Nunukan Police Criminal Investigation Unit said: “They were not detained because the threat is a maximum of nine months in prison.

“They were annoyed because it was a stray dog, so these dogs eat their rations over and over again,”

Also speaking on Saturday Djamal Wolly, Director of the men’s former employer PT JML said: “From this we take action to give suspension or dismissal without benefits.

“While we are waiting for the [police] process, we will also lay off the workers and terminate employment relations with them, in accordance with the applicable Manpower Law.

“They are drivers – water tank truck drivers, winch trucks and crane operators, and the actions they took were outside working hours and on their behalf.

“In principle, the company does not tolerate the actions they took. It is beyond reason. We feel sick – we saw the video, it’s very brutal.

“We as a company apologise for what happened because of our employees.”