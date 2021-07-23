A HILARIOUS video shows the moment a Brit ended up completely submerged in mud after trying to take a shortcut across a swamp.

Martin Lewis was trying not to get his sliders and cream trousers wet when he was filmed plunging 10 feet down into a muddy gorge yesterday.

The 50-year-old, from Somerset, was on holiday with his wife Rachael in the Maldives when the hilarious blunder was caught on camera.

In the clip, Martin can be seen slowly walking across mud before deciding to take off his slip-on shoes as he realises his feet were getting stuck.

He can then be heard saying: “I don’t know how I’m going to get across, see my trousers are getting dirty.

“Look at the state of my feet I’ve got to try and get over there.”

Martin then places his left foot forward into the murky brown water and quickly disappears in the depths below.

His whole body completely submerges in the water below for a few seconds as bubbles appear above.

A couple of seconds later the unlucky holiday-maker emerges to the surface caked head-to-toe in mud.

Martin’s wife can be heard laughing hysterically as her husband clambers out the muddy swamp.

Speaking today Martin said: “We are currently in the Maldives and my wife suggested taking a shortcut across the island to get to the other side.

“I’ll be honest, I knew that my feet were going to get wet, I even considered that perhaps the bottom of my trousers may also get wet and I thought it could make an amusing video, so my wife proceeded to film.

“It was a total shock when I disappeared into the hole, and I kept going down, I think the hole may have been nine to 10 foot deep.

“I was pretty shocked, but wasn’t phased or scared after spending a week diving here with 15 foot tiger sharks.”

He continued: “Afterwards, I reached the surface, I scrambled out, and sat there composing myself whilst the wife laughed for a good 10 minutes.

“She was doubled over most of the time, trying desperately not to wee herself.

“Afterwards, we walked away and got on the moped we had hired and headed straight to the beach.”

Martin shared the video on TikTok shortly after, writing: “‘Follow me’ she said, ‘I know a muddy shortcut’.”

The clip has since gone viral with over 20.5 million views and 75,000 comments.

@NickDesci said: “I thought he gave up and just decided not to come back.”

@GGDAVE said: “Man went to the centre of the earth and came back.”

@Deerslayer993 joked: “A Dunkin Donut” followed by three crying with laughter emojis.

While @HIHI added: “For us he was gone for a couple of seconds, for him it was a couple of years.”