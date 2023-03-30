A LONDON commuter’s hilarious sassy response to a YouTuber has gone viral after he was asked about the possibility of starting his own business.

YouTuber Joseph Bepo was recording a business-inspired YouTube video outside M&M World in Leicester Square, London last Monday for his channel, LifeofBepo.

The 20-year-old was looking to speak to random passersby to find out their ideas and aspirations to start their own business, but couldn’t have predicted the response he got.

Video shows Joseph approaching commuter Tom Oliver, placing the microphone in front of his face whilst asking: “Would you ever want to start your own business?”

Tom, without breaking stride, appears to briefly consider the question before swiftly replying “No,” and walks on.

Undeterred, Joseph asks “Why not?” to which Tom truthfully admits in a one-word response: “Lazy.”

Joseph, undeterred by Tom’s bluntness, attempts to pry more information from the stranger, asking: “So if money wasn’t an issue what would you do with your time?”

Tom then replies: “Money isn’t an issue, and I walk across Leicester Square on weekdays,” before casting a cheeky wink at Joseph and continuing his walk.

A bewildered Joseph, left chuckling at Tom’s honesty, admits defeat, saying: “Okay, you take care,” before turning to laugh at the camera.

The video was uploaded to Joseph’s TikTok channel on Sunday with the caption: “Bros living the dream.”

The clip has been viewed by over five million people and has received a staggering 820,000 likes and more than 3,300 comments from users left in stitches by Tom’s attitude.

One TikTok user joked: “He’s the main character.”

Another wrote: “He looks so intimidating but sounds so friendly.”

A third commented: “He’s everything and then some.”

Another said: “Lazy is the absolute laziest response. Not even a full sentence, just one word. I love him.”

(L-R) Joseph Bepo with Tom Oliver. Credits: Instagram.

Speaking today Joseph said: “I recently started YouTube and TikTok as I wanted to inspire people who are struggling to start a business by conducting a challenge where I’ll attempt to get sales using only free marketing.

“In video one I was solely getting clips to see what the general public says and there’s where I met Tom, and everyone loves his personality.

“I’ve got another video scheduled where we’ll go a bit more in depth to uncover the man in the video.

“Honestly the response was so funny to me in the moment. I instantly thought ‘viral’ and the reaction to it actually becoming viral is cool – I’m happy for all the positive comments that Tom is getting.”

Also speaking today, publicist Tom admitted: “I was on my way to a meeting. I was fairly nonplussed.

“It was a polite way of saying f**k off basically. Unsurprisingly, people are fed up with being told to aspire to make lots of money and start a business – it’s not sustainable firstly, it’s a lot of hard work.

“So I think it’s unsurprising that a jokesy, anti-business sentiment has gone viral on the internet – a world where people’s vanity and success are constantly shoved in our faces, where we are told to monetise everything.

“I just want to live my life and be happy not being a millionaire.

“When I said money wasn’t an issue, that’s not to say I am rich, it’s to say money is only an issue if you constantly want more or are living in poverty – I am neither.

“It was only a matter of time for me to go viral.”