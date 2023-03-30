Hilarious video shows Scots comedians’ bizarre guide to Edinburgh hotspot

A HILARIOUS video shows a group of Scots comedians offering a bizarre guide to Edinburgh hotspot and ancient volcano, Arthur’s Seat.

Scots group FixThisWindow have previously featured on BBC Scotland with their comedy sketches making light of everyday things.

The comedians’ latest sketch however, satirises Arthur’s Seat in a bizarre review of Edinburgh’s towering peak.

The video begins with group member Ross, 25, wearing an Australian slouch hat with dangling corks, appearing to be an explorer of the Scottish wilderness.

Arthur Seat’s peak can be seen in the background of the mockumentary-style video as fellow comic Mikey, 24, films from behind the camera.

Ross’s hands are balled up into fists as he poses awkwardly with a smile, saying: “No, it’s not Mount Kilimanjaro. It’s Arthur’s Seat.”

The camera then pans to Jordan, 25, who begins to walk backwards, ascending the hill with the declaration: “Here’s five trivia facts about Arthur’s Seat.”

Scottish music plays in the background while Ross can be seen walking comically whilst staring intensely at the camera, joking: “Arthur’s Seat is controversially not recognised as one of the Alps.”

Jordan then chimes in: “Arthur’s Seat has many hill-like qualities.”

Pointing out the obvious, Ross can then be heard jesting as he walks backwards: “The first man to summit Arthur’s Seat walked all the way to the top.”

In an outburst of comedic madness, the pair then repeatedly shout “Arthur’s Seat” while dancing around the hilly area and crawling around its steep grass through various camera transitions.

Ross then continues his ‘facts’, nondescriptly pointing at the hills and crags behind him, hilariously saying: “Arthur’s Seat is located next to those thingies which is pretty cool if you think about it.”

The music grows louder as the mockumentary attempts a serious facade, with Jordan walking into frame from the right, quipping: “John Lennon aspired to hike the hill – but he got shot.”

He can then be seen standing on a rock and holding his hand out, attempting the classic tourist pose of holding a landscape between his fingers, but missing by a huge margin.

He jokes: “Nailed it.”

They even joked of discovering the ‘seat’ of Arthur’s Seat. (C) FixThisWindow

Ross then fabricates the next ‘fact’, adding: “Arthur’s Seat was constructed in the early 2000s. That’s one for the 90s babies.”

Jordan then reveals one of the only true facts of the video, saying: “Arthur’s Seat is an extinct volcano,” before contradicting himself, adding: “So, watch out for the lava.”

He then shouts: “Eruption, eruption” as the camera shakes before cutting to Ross running down the side of the hill, yelling: “Clear the towns and cities.”

The camera then pans to Jordan who spots a fold-up seat – cracking a pun on the hill’s name, saying: “Oh, look I found it.”

Ross retorts: “Arthur’s Seat has brilliant acoustics,” before makign poor attempts to create an echo into the empty sky.

Amusingly, the camera then transitions into a long shot of a shocked Jordan, with joggers and tourists visible in the background.

Dumbfounded, he says: “Somebody built a road on this thing!”

Adding the final fact to the video Ross says: “Arthur’s Seat is one of Scotland’s many seats.”

He can then be seen pointing to a white bobble hat popping up from behind a rock, exclaiming: “That’s Lady Arthur Seat.”

The white hat then ducks out of sight as the pair mock the historians who get involved in documentaries, by attempting to push an immovable boulder, as Ross says: “This is one tough hill.”

FixThisWindow members (L-R) Mikey, 24, Ross, 25, and Jordan, 25. (C) FixThisWindow

Jordan ends the video by again exclaiming: “This is a big hill,” whilst Ross attempts a half-hearted leap onto a rock all whilst shouting: “Arthur’s Seat!”

The hilarious video, shared to social media on Sunday (MAR 26) received over 12,900 likes and more than 120 comments from users who were left in stitches at the group’s Scottish mockumentary.

One person joked: “The other ‘thingies’ are Arthur’s coffee table and foot rest.”

Another said: “Aw, man. I wish I had this info while I was walking up Arthur’s Seat.

“I could have impressed the other tourists.”

A third commented: “Arthur must’ve had a cracking great backside to merit such a seat.”

A fourth added: “I feel like I know less about this than when I didn’t know it existed.”

Speaking to the boys today they said: “FixThisWindow is made up of Ross, Jordan and Mikey. We’re a comedy trio from the Highlands and Edinburgh.

“We just started making videos and being rascals partaking in tomfoolery. What inspired us to make the Arthur’s Seat video was the beautiful rock itself of course.

“We love a laugh but first and foremost we love to educate and we just had to share our wealth of knowledge about this glorious hillock.

“We made a similar video about Edinburgh Castle during the easing of a lockdown in 2020 and another about The Forth Bridge a little later – please watch and learn from those also.

“There’s so many more places in Edinburgh and Scotland with a wealth of historical significance that we are desperate to educate the public about.

“As well as being keen historians we also are aspiring musicians.”

FixThisWindow have recently released a single called Fields of Scotland which heavily features traditional Scottish music and whimsical lyrics.