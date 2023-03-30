ALLY MCCOIST was left hilariously bemused after being asked by a fellow pundit on TalkSport “where he can find” the Loch Ness Monster.

The Scotland legend had opened up the floor by asking former Aston Villa captain Gabriel Agbonlahor if he believed in the mythical cryptid on TalkSport Breakfast this morning.

The 60-year-old felt that he would help his home nation by doing his bit to talk about the famed monster – who has long been rumoured to inhabit the murky depths of Loch Ness in the Highlands.

Gabby Agbonlahor left Ally McCoist in stitches when he asked where to find the Loch Ness monster. Credit: talkSPORT

McCoist asked Agbonlahor for his thoughts and felt sure he would believe in the monster – but was left raising his eyebrows thanks to the latter’s seemingly obvious question.

McCoist said: “Now Gabby, obvious question, I know you must believe in the Loch Ness Monster, have you ever seen Nessie?”

However, Agbonlahor took no time to shut McCoist down replying: “No.”

The former Scotland assistant manager isn’t having it and questions Brummie Agbonlahor on his sceptical views saying: “You said that as if there is a doubt in your mind?”

The 36-year-old stands his ground though retorting: “I’m not playing your games this morning Ally.”

This allows for McCoist to begin his persuasive argument that Nessie is real and he asks if Agbonlahor had ever seen footage.

McCoist jokes: “Nessie exists, Gabby you must’ve seen footage of that hump moving across the water?

“Listen, this is a big tourism part for Scotland here and we’ve got to do our best.”

It seems at this point that Super Ally may have invoked a child-like wonder in former England forward Agbonlahor, who bizarrely asks where to find the mythical beast.

Agbonlahor queries: “Where would you find it, what part of Scotland?

A stunned Ally replies: “In Loch Ness.”

Co-host Sam Ellard then interjects, bewilderedly saying: “That’s why it’s called the Loch Ness Monster.”

Ally McCoist was left in stitches by Agbonlahor’s obvious question. Credit: talkSPORT

Ellard is left in stitches after weighing up Agbonlahor’s query, whilst McCoist points out the obvious – before pondering what else Nessie might have been known as if its home had been elsewhere.

He laughs: “Yeah it’s called the Loch Ness Monster – Nessie was the clue right.

“If it had been called Lomondy it might’ve been in Loch Lomond or Longy [after Loch Long].

Agbonlahor tries to ask: “If I go to Loch Ness, I’ll see the -.”

However, McCoist gets the last word interjecting: “It’s not guaranteed.”

The Loch Ness Monster has been spoken about in Scottish folklore for over 1,450 years with its first mention coming in a 6th century biography of St Columba.

According to author Adomnán, Irish monk Columba encountered the Loch Ness Monster in AD 565, when he saved a swimming man from the beast by commanding it to “go back with all speed.”

Since then, countless sightings of the creature have been reported – including the famous 1934 ‘surgeon’s photograph’, which appeared to show the beast swimming – but turned out to be a hoax.