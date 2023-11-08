Loch Ness Centre celebrates 90th anniversary of first Nessie photo

THIS NOVEMBER marks the 90th anniversary of the first ever piece of photographic evidence of the Loch Ness Monster.

Captured by Hugh Gray on November 12 1933, the blurry image sparked a frenzy across the world.

To celebrate the anniversary, the newly imagined Loch Ness Centre is launching a ‘Meet the Eyewitness’ series.

Famous spotters will visit and share their unique stories and experiences with the elusive creature.

Hugh Gray’s 1933 photo of Nessie was taken near Foyers.

Paul Nixon, General Manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “We’re really excited to start our ‘Meet the Eyewitness’ series, which will take place once a month, here at The Loch Ness Centre, the home of the legend.

“At the Centre, we are passionate about storytelling, bringing people together and learning all we can about Nessie and the rich history of the Loch.”

He added: “The 90th Anniversary of Hugh Gray’s famous sighting is the perfect time to look back at past sightings and possibly even spot something yourself!”

The Loch Ness Monster is a global phenomenon which has captured the world’s imagination for centuries.

Its first ever recorded sighting dates back to 565 AD.

Since then, myths and mysteries have shrouded Loch Ness which has taken a special place in Scottish folklore.

Moreover, people still flock to the water today to try and catch a glimpse of the beast.

The number of registered Loch Ness Monster sightings in 2023 has reached a total of 1,155.

Richard White took a photo of Nessie in 1977 which drew international media attention.

Richard White recorded one of the sightings who guests will have the chance to meet at the anniversary event.

He will feature in the first ‘Meet the Eyewitness’ session will take place on Saturday, November 25.

It will run from 11am – 1pm with tickets priced at £20 per person.

Richard found himself in the spotlight in 1977 after his image of the monster caught international media attention.

A Canadian TV network even flew out to talk about his findings live on television.

He pictured what appeared to be something emerging from the water near Foyers.

For many years it was also labelled as the clearest image of the monster yet.

The picture then appeared in news publications across the globe.

Richard said: “On a cold dreich morning, I found myself driving along the Lochside, like most folks, glancing at the water at infrequent intervals, hoping I might see something extraordinary.

“Suddenly, there was a disturbance on the surface.

“I stopped the car and reached for the camera I always carried, a habit from my army days in Germany when the police advised it as a precaution.

“It was a small Olympus with an auto function, so as I pressed the switch, it fired off the last 10 frames on the film.

“What I saw was distant and unclear, but undeniably unusual.”

He added: “It was only a couple of weeks later when the film was developed that the true significance became apparent.

“This chance encounter changed my life.

“I look forward to sharing this incredible story with visitors at ‘Meet the Eyewitness’ at the end of November.”

Visitors will also be able to experience the Loch Ness Centre tour.

This features seven stories told in a variety of exciting ways, including ‘This Majestic Place’, ‘Scottish Myths and Legends’, and the scientific search for ‘The Truth’.

These are just three areas of the attraction which, in addition to peoples’ witness statements, feature real artefacts.

The Centre is also doing an exclusive discount for IV postcode holders. Locals can receive 25% off standard tickets for adults and children.

For more information and to make a booking, please visit: https://lochness.com