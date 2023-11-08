A SCOTS company is aiming to meet the rising demand for renewable energy with the creation of a dedicated air source heat pump division by the Edinburgh Boiler Company.

The new arm of the business is set to create up to 15 jobs in the coming year (2024).

Graeme Porter has been appointed as operations manager to lead the new division as the firm increases its focus on transitioning toward more sustainable heating solutions.

Graeme Porter’s experience with heat pumps will help drive EBC forward, operations director Dougie Bell said

He arrives from Richmonds Plumbing & Heating Merchants in the capital where he was technical sales manager.

He was formerly an area heating manager for Polypipe and business development manager for PDM in East Kilbride

The new role will see Tranent-based Porter oversee every part of EBC’s heat pump operations, managing a team of surveyors, installers, and office staff.

His job will be to ensure that EBC’s customers experience the highest standards of service, from the initial inquiry through to project completion.

He will also play a pivotal role in ensuring that EBC meets all the necessary Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) standards.

Graeme said: “I’ve been working in the industry since 1990 and am delighted to have joined such a progressive and fast-paced company at what is a key time for the sector.

“I’ve joined a strong team and there is a real feelgood factor in the company.

“Coming in at the start and being able to build and lead the heat pump division is a really exciting opportunity for me, particularly with so much funding being made available by Home Energy Scotland.”

EBC’s operations director Dougie Bell said: “We are well positioned to become a prominent player in the heat pump industry and are delighted to have Graeme as part of the team.

“His role is integral to our ongoing expansion and as the demand for heat pumps grows, he will work closely with our leadership team to identify areas requiring additional recruitment which will allow us to adapt accordingly.

“Sustainable energy solutions will not just be a preference in the future but a necessity and thanks to his unparalleled understanding of heat pumps, I’m confident Graeme will help drive the business forward.”