Edinburgh Film Festival to hold week long outdoor screenings in Summer

AN EDINBURGH film festival celebrating its 74th anniversary will be holding screenings of multiple iconic movies in a week in Summer.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival will partner with Essential Edinburgh to display a variety of famous films in St Andrew Square with ‘Film Fest in the City’

The free event will display movies from a variety of genres suitable for all ages from classics to blockbusters to family favourites and will be held from 18 – 25 August.

The event is free but ticketed although filmhouse Members can get theirs early on Wednesday 28 July, and will be on general sale from Thursday 29 July, by visiting www.edfilmfest.org.uk.

Nick Varley, Lead Guest Programmer of EIFF and Film Fest in the City said: “This year our Film Fest in the City screenings are simply put a celebration of the big screen.

“After a year of cinemas remaining closed and audiences being deprived of the shared experience only cinema brings, we are delighted to present a selection of films that, in our opinion, represent the true meaning of big screen entertainment.”

The variety of movies that will be shown include sing along musicals like Frozen and Grease, the original Star Wars trilogy and classic 80s comedies The Goonies and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The outdoor screenings will be in a Covid safe environment and follow the Scottish Government’s advice with food and drink available to purchase on site including EIFF’s Official Whisky Partner Johnnie Walker and Official Beer Partner Innis & Gunn.

Roddy Smith, CEO of Essential Edinburgh, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Film Fest in the City is returning bigger and better this year. It is always a great event, and to have a full week of screenings in St Andrew Square Garden this year is something to really look forward to.

“What better way to enjoy summer than an outside screening of a classic film in a safe environment, in between some retail therapy or sampling the amazing hospitality offering within a five minute walk of the Square.”

There will also be special events like the celebration preceding the Preview of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie which will include drag queens, cocktails and prizes for the best outfits.