Edinburgh Food Festival is to go ahead this Friday until August

EDINBURGH’s Assembly George Square Gardens will open this Friday hosting the food festival until August 1.

The Edinburgh Food Festival will launch the Assembly Festival’s season with some of Scotland’s best food and drink vendors lined up for the ten-day event.

The event will include a range of different food vendors from The Fat Flamingo who will serve spicy loaded nachos and have vegetarian options to Moskito Spanish Bites who bring their twisted Spanish tapas to the gardens.

Prime Street Food will be in attendance serving fresh, locally sourced ingredients, along with Paddle and Peel who will offer wood-fired pizzas.

Visitors can also enjoy a selection of alcoholic refreshments from Poco Prosecco, beer from Edinburgh’s Bellfield Brewery and sangria from Moskito’s Bacchus Mobile Bar.

Dani Rae, general manager at Assembly Festival, said: “We’re delighted to be back in George Square Gardens preparing for our summer of festivals once more. The hospitality and cultural industries are closely intertwined, and the Edinburgh Food Festival has served as the perfect entrée to our Gardens experience since 2015. It has been a real pleasure to welcome back so many of our food and drink partners this year – and we cannot wait to see guests enjoying themselves at live events again!”

The event is supported through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund delivered by EventScotland.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: “I am delighted to see more event organisers taking the cautious steps needed to allow them to deliver familiar experiences for everyone to enjoy in person and the Edinburgh Food Festival is another great example of the industry adapting to an everchanging situation while prioritising the safety of its audience.”

The Gardens have been designed to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, with physical distancing measures in place, food vendors and bars will be contactless.

For more information, visit here.