THIS is the hilarious moment a Scots was hypnotised into singing karaoke in front of a bustling pub – in fluent Chinese.

Ben Wright had attended a comedy hypnosis show by Steve Cairns hosted at the Whiskey Well pub in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was persuaded to take part in the act along with several others where he was put to sleep in front of an audience of eager pubgoers – including his girlfriend.

Video shows smart meter engineer Ben and several others in a state of hypnosis, seemingly in a deep sleep despite the bustling crowd around them.

Hypnotist Steve can be heard saying “When you wake up this time, you’re desperate to take this mic off me and you’re going to sing Sweet Caroline in Chinese.

“You’re going to hear the music in one, two, three…right now.”

Ben then immediately wakes up, turns around to Steve and smoothly grabs the microphone straight from his hands.

Ben proceeds to stand up and begins egging on the crowd, encouraging them all to clap along to the cult classic tune.

The crowd can be heard howling with laughter and cheers as Ben then belts out the song in seemingly fluent Chinese.

Ben uploaded the video to Twitter on Sunday with the caption: “Hypnotist up the pub done us stinking last [night].”

The rib-tickling footage has received over three million views, with 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments from amused viewers.

Ben claims to have no recollection of performing the song. (C) Ben Wright

One comment read: “I didn’t believe it at all, but a lad was done when we went Benidorm, woke up thinking all the room was naked and then turned him into a Tina Turner tribute.

“No way he would have gone along with it, too shy.”

Another user said: “Seen a guy called The Man, years back. Unbelievable what he got folk to do. Had a friend thinking he was a champion ice skater, but his partner had a dodgy leg.

“Absolute chaos! Or another lad who had only one nipple. Guy nearly wrecked the place, looking for his other nipple.”

Another joked: “More concerned for the dead couple to the right.”

A fourth commented: “How can this be real, I don’t understand how the language can be learnt.”

Another user replied: “You’ve been done here lad.”

Speaking today, Ben from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire said: “It was down my partner’s auntie’s pub the Whiskey Well in Hamilton, we went as a last minute decision.

“He done a test with us all to see who’s likely to go under, and during it he noticed my hands were still locked from the test, four guys done it for a bit and I was a bit sceptical thinking surely that’s not real how’s it even possible.

“Then during the break he came up to me and said how he noticed during the first test that my hands were still locked and asked if he could do another test on me, he done the other test and I couldn’t remember a thing after it.

“It wasn’t until I was shown the video from my partner and other people in the pub I had realised what had happened.

“Honestly I can’t recall any of it while doing it, it wasn’t until the videos that I realised, I couldn’t believe it – I felt sick watching it back, I didn’t believe it was me.

“I’ve never spoken Chinese before, I only know my order from the local Chinese takeaway!”