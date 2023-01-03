House browsers in stitches over “Acrow prop” in front room of property

HOUSE browsers have been left in stitches over an “Acrow prop” left fully in view in the front room of a property.

The three bedroom semi-detached property in Wallasey, Merseyside, appeared on the market on Friday for £190,000.

Images show a warm, comfortable-looking family home which features a lounge, kitchen, living room and three bedrooms spread across the first floor.

However, one image in particular has grabbed the attention of house-hunters due to the slim silver pole erected slap bang in the middle of the living room.

The dance pole is situated right in the middle of the home’s living room. (C) Jones & Chapman

The hilarious centrepiece is a stainless steel dance pole, similar to the ones often found in clubs worldwide.

The pole – presumably used for fitness in this case – is situated in the middle of the living room and appears to be both in full view of the front window and simultaneously blocking the view of the TV.

Estate agents Jones & Chapman fail to make mention of the pole in the property’s listing, but instead write: “Charming house with a lovely established garden.

“Jones and Chapman are delighted to offer to market this three bedroom semi- detached house on Poulton Road. Offering tons of top features such as a rear extention and an open plan kitchen space.

“Perfect for growing families or first time buyers.

“The property consists of two reception rooms, including a lovely sun room extension on the back of the house, a large open plan kitchen/diner, two double bedrooms, a third smaller bedroom and a family bathroom.”

The property has gained attention online with one user sharing the find to social media, joking: “Not sure if that pole is structural.”

House browsers flocked to the comment section to share their amusement at the unique fixture, joking of its similarity to a construction Acrow prop.

One user commented: “Haha! My wife does pole fitness (basically get into and hold poses for 10 seconds etc, builds core strength and flexibility).

The property itself contains three bedrooms. a lounge, a kitchen/diner and a living room. (C) Jones & Chapman

“We have a pole like this in a downstairs room, and when we had an architect round to quote for some renovation work he asked if it was an Acrow prop. Despite being pink and glittery.”

Another said: “I was expecting to see an Acrow prop, was pleasantly surprised.”

A third user wrote: “Haha, you’d take that out for the photos surely.”

A fourth commented: “Hahaha – I think I’d take that down to list my house lol. Decent price for that!”

Acrow props – also known as jack posts – are steel posts used in the construction trades for temporary support of ceilings, walls and trenches.

They are designed to be able to extend to about twice their shortest length in order to span a wide variety of spaces.

The pole in this case is a dance pole used in exotic dancing and pole dancing.

Whilst dance poles are widely associated with erotic dancers in gentleman’s clubs, the performance art of pole dancing is a mainstream form of fitness practiced in gyms and dance studios worldwide.