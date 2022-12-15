A HILARIOUS video shows a kilted comedian sliding down a fireman’s pole and picking up his bagpipes to impersonate a fire engine.

Claus Reiss borrowed a fireman’s pole in a fire station in Denmark and came prepared with his kilt and bagpipes to create the rib-tickling stunt.

Footage shows a fireman in full uniform descending the pole at top speed before grabbing his helmet from atop a set of lockers and running off-screen towards the station’s fire engine.

https://youtu.be/Dq0XRRAOqF8

Closely behind him comes 45-year-old Claus, who descends the pole in full Scottish piper get-up, dressed in a red tartan kilt, black kilt jacket and a Glengarry bonnet.

He runs over to the lockers, flings one open and picks up a set of black bagpipes.

Claus, from Aarhus, Denmark, then steadies himself and begins playing the pipes in a warbling fashion almost identical to a typical fire engine siren.

He then trots over to the passenger door of the fire engine whilst still playing, and hops inside.

Comedian and musician Claus shared the video last week, which has since received over 1.8m likes and more than 5,800 comments.

Users were left in stitches over the clip, with one even comparing the sketch to legendary comedy troupe Monty Python.

One user said: “I was so hoping for bagpipes and was not disappointed.”

Another wrote: “When the sirens are broken, so you improvise.”

A third commented: “This feels very Monty Python.”

Pictured: Claus looking very Scottish as he slides down the fireman’s pole. (C) Claus Reiss

A fourth joked: “Every truck comes equipped with its very own bagpiper.”

Another user said: “That sir, made me giggle. I appreciate your talent on the pipes and wonder if the kilt is worn traditionally at the same time.”

Claus has been playing the pipes for more than 20 years, and claims to be one of only two bagpipe-playing comedians in the world.

Speaking today, he said: “I’ve been playing the bagpipes since 1998 and have won solo bagpipe prizes in Scandinavia and in Scotland.

“I wouldn’t make fun with the instrument if I couldn’t play it well – that’s very important for me.

“I like to make funny sketches with the bagpipes on TikTok and use it to promote my single REISS – Kanta.

“I’ve had a joke about the bagpipes sounding like a siren for years, so I contacted the local fire department and asked if I could do a sketch with that sound and a fire truck.

“They were totally up for it. When me and my cameraman showed up at the fire department I saw the pole and asked immediately: ‘Can I slide down that?’

“Luckily, they said yes and gave me an introduction to pole sliding.

Claus hilariously ran to the engine while playing the bagpipes. (C) Claus Reiss

“I tried it with the kilt a couple of times and knew I couldn’t slide down too fast because then…well, you know, there are kids on TikTok so I won’t reveal the Scottish secret.

“We jammed about the sketch for a few minutes, filmed it and you saw the result. I’m the only bagpipe comedian in Europe, Scotland and the UK – actually, there are only two in the world.

“The other one is based in Canada and we have never met for a standoff.

“My favourite comedy festival is the Edinburgh Fringe where I have performed several times and had two one-man shows: A Danish Bagpipe Comedian and Return of the Danish Bagpipe Comedian.”

When he’s not sliding down firepoles, Claus can be found in nightclubs, where he plays popular bagpipe music mixed with electronic sound.

The bagpipes themselves have historically been linked with Scotland due to the Great Highland bagpipes being the most well-known version of the instrument.

However, people have played bagpipes for centuries throughout large parts of Europe, North Africa, West Asia, the Persian Gulf, and parts of South Asia.