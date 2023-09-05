AN AMAZING video shows the moment a plane full of passengers are given some pre-flight entertainment by a member of the cabin crew – with a full bagpipe performance.

The incredible musical feat came as a surprise during the United Airlines flight between Edinburgh and Chicago, Illinois last week.

A male member of the cabin crew named Nic dazzled passengers with a performance of classic Scots songs including Flower of Scotland and Scotland the Brave.

Video begins with a member of the United Airlines cabin crew addressing the passengers on the telecom saying: “We have a special treat for you on this flight, one of our flight attendants, Nic, plays the bagpipes professionally.”

“As a final wave goodbye from Scotland before we land in America, he will be walking down the aisle one time playing the bagpipes.

“If you know the lyrics to the Flower of Scotland please sing along.”

The video then showcases Nic in all his glory as he wanders down the plane, flanked on each side by the passengers.

The flight attendant begins by playing Flower of Scotland as he ambles through the business class section of the flight.

He is met with approval from many passengers with countless raising their phones to video him and one in a yellow shirt and hat particularly delighted, flashing Nic a big thumbs up on his way past.

The talented musician then enters economy plus, where he finishes the national anthem of Scotland before launching into a rendition of Scotland the Brave.

Many passengers can be seen holding their phones high to capture the surreal performance in the sky as Nic finishes his musical medley.

The video ends with Nic returning to the front with his bagpipes whilst passengers applaud as Nic fist bumps an elderly passenger as a sign of appreciation for his talents.

He then flashes the camera a peace sign and a sigh of relief, signing off the video with a “Woo”.

The flight attendant played the bagpipes to the delight of the passengers. Credit: TikTok/Alex Dye

The clip was shared on social media last week by United Airlines air hostess Alex Dye, who wrote: “Fly the friendly skies with United Airlines and you will not only get great service but possibly a show as well.

“Best trip with an even better crew – thanks Nic for the tunes along the way.”

The video has received over 7,000 likes with hundreds of comments from social media users who loved the performance.

One said: “I was on this flight, we thought it was awesome, it was a great way to break up a long eight-hour flight.”

Another added: “[I] would not mind one bit being woken up to this.”

A third replied: “Goosebumps.”

Another commented: “The way everyone’s excitedly got their phones out filming him, humans can be so cute sometimes.”

A fifth responded: “I would have been singing my wee heart out, absolutely brilliant, get me on that flight any day.”