Parks4Life fund launched by Greenspace Scotland

SCOTLAND’S first ever fund for parks and greenspaces has been launched by Greenspace Scotland.

Parks4Life aims to raise £1m by the end of 2023 to help support Scotland’s greenspaces with a sustainable fund for the future.

The endowment will be used by communities across Scotland to finance local park improvements, activities and events.

To celebrate the launch of the fund, Greenspace Scotland is introducing Park Portraits, a digital photo gallery showcasing the way parks have enriched citizens lives.

Andrew Robertson and family pose for the Park Portraits series on the Isle of Coll

Each year, Scots make over 162 million visits to local parks and greenspaces.

The Park Portrait series celebrates people from a wide range of backgrounds, uncovering their special reasons for enjoying parks.

From Aberdeen to Cumbernauld, Leith to Dumbarton, and across to the Hebrides, Greenspace Scotland has worked to capture soulful portraits of people who exemplify the value that parks provide.

Willie Mungall, a veteran Royal Marine Commando, has improved his health with a weekly walking group in Edinburgh’s Saughton Park.

On the Isle of Coll, a group of parents formed a committee in 2019 to build the first play park on the island.

The portraits will also be making their way through some of Scotland’s parks this autumn in a travelling exhibition aimed at inspiring the public to donate to the Parks4Life fund.

Julie Procter, Chief Executive of Greenspace Scotland, said: “Greenspace is a universal service for all of Scotland’s urban residents – We know that access to these spaces is a massive factor in creating healthier, happier, and stronger communities.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to hear how many people have a deep connection with their local park and are keen to share their stories.

“Our hope is that the Park Portraits series will inspire other people who love their parks to support the Parks4Life fund by donating, as well as sharing their own park stories online”.

Development of the Parks4Life Fund has been supported by a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Greenspace Scotland is inviting park lovers from across Scotland to get involved with Parks4Life by taking their own Park Portrait and sharing their park story or by making a donation to the Parks4Life Fund.