Scottish Gallery prepares to celebrate life of legendary artist

THE Scottish Gallery is preparing to celebrate the life and work of one of Scotland’s most-loved artists.

This June, The Gallery will recognise artist James Morrison in a “major retrospective show“ titled ‘James Morrison, A Celebration 1932-2020’.

The exhibition, held two years after Morrison’s death, will take over both floors of The Gallery and will present works from the entirety of his artistic career which spanned seven decades.

The exhibition will focus on his iconic Scottish landscapes of Angus and the West Coast, alongside rare early Glasgow scenes and views of France, the Arctic and Canada.

Morrison’s interpretations of the landscape on the West Coast were popular amongst artists worldwide. Photo from Chloé Nelkin Consulting.

Over the span of his career, landscape painter Morrison enjoyed a lengthy association with The Scottish Gallery from 1959 to 2020, holding 25 solo exhibitions.

The relationship between artist and gallery allowed Morrison to retire from teaching at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art, Dundee, in 1987, and concentrate on

painting full-time.

This exhibition will coincide with the release of two new publications.

‘Land and Landscape’ is a revised and updated monograph written by the artist’s son, professor John Morrison, and published by Sansom & Co.

The second is a fully illustrated exhibition catalogue, featuring over 100 works, celebrating the artist’s long and influential exhibiting career.

Gallery Director Guy Peploe said: “Jim was a great painter, and a huge part of The Scottish Gallery for more than 60 years, with twenty-five solo exhibitions.

“Jim was never content to rest on current success, it was always the next picture which mattered.

“He worked tirelessly, travelling to Paris, Greece, Canada, Greenland, Botswana, The Alps, and many locations in the UK from Ely to Traquair.

“This curiosity to see another landscape fed into how he saw his own familiar country, from Angus to Argyll and Assynt.

“He had been a much-loved tutor in Dundee, keeping painting at the centre of his teaching.”

The 2021 release, and subsequent BBC broadcast of the film ‘Eye of the Storm’ by the award-winning director Anthony Baxter, has generated an astonishing outpouring of love and interest, and has introduced the artist to a new audience.

The film follows Morrison as he struggles with the loss of his sight.

After its initial release on Easter Sunday 2021, The Scottish Gallery website crashed as thousands of individuals visited to discover more about the artist

Morrison’s distinctive technique and vision made him one of the most recognisable Scottish

artists of the last fifty years, and has been credited with helping to reinvigorate landscape painting in Scotland.

His works are included in many public collections including National Galleries of Scotland and the Government Art Collection.