Scots carer struck off for bragging about large penis to young colleague

A SCOTS carer has been struck off after bragging to a young colleague about the size of his penis and claiming she “wouldn’t be able to handle it”.

Richard McLelland was removed from the care register on Monday after making a string of lewd comments to a new colleague.

Whilst employed at Darnley Court Care Home, Glasgow in 2019 McLelland, who worked in care for 20 years, asked the colleague if she had a boyfriend on her first day.

Richard McLelland worked at Darnley Court Care Home and harassed a colleague.

He later approached her in the kitchen at the care home and said he had a “large penis”.

On one occasion while looking after a patient McLelland, who was employed by HC One Oval Limited, asked the woman to sit on his knee.

When she declined his offer he called her “cheeky” and said he “wanted to bang” her before correcting himself and saying he meant “batter” her.

McLelland made comments about how it would be “weird” if the two of them were to date as he was “twice” the woman’s age.

The conversations then became physical when McLelland grabbed the woman and put her in a headlock and also tickled in front of two female residents.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC )this week found that McLelland had acted in a sexually motivated manner.

Referring to the woman as AA, the SSSC said: “You engaged in a pattern of unprofessional and disrespectful behaviour targeted towards AA, a younger, female colleague.

“You asked AA inappropriate questions about her personal life and made rude, sexual, and suggestive comments and threats towards AA which were unmerited and unwanted.

“You asked AA if she had a boyfriend, talked about having a large penis and how she wouldn’t be able to handle it and repeatedly asked AA to sit on your knee.”

The SSSC also highlighted several factors of concern that they had seen no remorse or regret from McLelland for his behaviour.

They also found that McLelland demonstrated a lack of respect towards a female colleague and a lack of understanding in relation to the issue of consent.

On making their decision, the SSSC said: “We wrote to you on 18 January 2022 to tell you we wanted to place a removal order on your registration.

“After explaining the consequences and recommending you take legal advice, you have not asked for the case to be referred to a fitness to practise panel.

“We are therefore permitted by the rules to impose this removal order.”

A spokesperson for HC-One today said: “The safety, health and wellbeing of those who live and work in our homes are our top priorities.

“The type of behaviour exhibited by Mr McLelland goes against our values and expectations as the Kind Care Company, and as such we fully support the decision of the SSSC.

“Immediately upon concerns being raised about Mr McLelland’s behaviour, we suspended him while we launched a thorough internal investigation.

“As noted by the SSSC report, Mr McLelland was ultimately dismissed and no longer works for HC-One in any capacity.

“We will always support action being taken against anyone who falls short of the values and high standards we expect across our homes, which we work hard to ensure are safe, kind environments for all our teams.”