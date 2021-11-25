Scots in stitches after spotting ancient carving of penis on Roman-age brick

The “building stone” is part of an exhibit at the National Museum of Scotland (NMS) in Edinburgh and bears a carving of male genitalia.

The ancient graffiti was found in the Early People section of the museum which focuses on how Scots lived between 8,000 BC to AD 1100.

NMS describes the item as: “Undressed stone with carved phallus” and is listed as having been found in Birrens, Dumfriesshire.

A visitor at the museum was taken aback and stopped in his tracks after spotting the hilarious carving during a visit to the museum yesterday.

He posted an image of the two foot long discovery on a Scottish Reddit thread last night.

Thousands of social media users left comments after finding the carving’s similarity to modern day vandalism hilarious.

The Reddit user, who wishes to remain anonymous, posted the image on the website, writing: “Around 100 AD, someone in Scotland chiseled a massive c**k into this ancient brick that fits into the outer wall of a building (likely Roman).”

The post has already gained over 46,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

@thatpaulbloke said: “Scottish humour. Unchanged in 2,000 years and why should they when they’re this awesome?”

@duck_duck_chicken wrote: “If I got the opportunity to time travel, I’d choose to go back and let this guy know his d**k brick ended up in the National Museum.

“I bet he’d have a laugh.”

@suttonjoes commented: “It comforts me to know we haven’t changed.”

@OppositeYouth joked: “And yet when I do it today, I get accused of vandalism.”

To which @kinyodas replied: “Give it a few thousand years and maybe your handiwork will be in a museum too.”

Speaking today, the Reddit user said: “I went in trying to find a Viking steorbord but most of what they have in that section predates the era, and goes back into the Roman age.

“Given how popular penis carvings seem to be, they need to move it to the entry hall, it’ll motivate tourism.

“It says something poetic about the innate nature of humor in our species. It almost touches us the same way as music.”