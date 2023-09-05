BRITS have been left baffled after an angry American tourist launched a bizarre rant about the way that Europeans describe where they are from.

The TikToker – known as Naz – had been solo travelling through Edinburgh last week when she approached two Canadians to take her photograph.

However, when the New York native asked where the women were from, they simply said Toronto, as opposed to their country.

This prompted a rant from Naz, who described how she was fed up with Europeans referring to their home country instead of their hometown when introducing themselves.

Vido shows Naz walking along Lothian Road in the Scottish capital while a hubbub of locals can be heard in the background.

Naz begins by saying: “So, I’m in Scotland right now and I just asked these two really nice girls if they could take a picture of me because I’m travelling by myself.”

The clip then cuts to 15 photos of Naz posing on Victoria Street.

The video then cuts back to Naz who continues: “They took some really nice pictures of me but then when I asked them where they’re from, they said, ‘Oh, we’re from Toronto.’”

She pretends to look shocked as she sarcastically says: “Yeah, they said the name of a major city instead of saying they’re from Canada.”

She ups the ante as she jests: “And you know what? I didn’t have a panic attack over it. I didn’t throw a temper tantrum over it. I didn’t freak out that they didn’t say the name of their country over it.”

Naz continues her rant as she says: “Because I’m a normal human being. One who knows where Toronto is and also because I don’t try to find faults in every single thing that anyone tries to do.”

She then leans into the camera as she directs a shot at an entire continent, saying: “Um, at Europeans. You guys should try that sometime.”

Many Brits and Europeans were left baffled by the rant. Credit to @nazaroundtheworld from TikTok.

Naz took to social media last week to share the bold video, writing: “Asked someone where they were from and they said the name of their [major and universally-known city] instead of the name of their massive country.

“How will I ever survive? A European might have passed away if this happened to them (or found a way to make a TikTok somehow blaming Americans for it again).”

The video received over 6,760 likes and hundreds of comments as Brits and Europeans alike were left baffled by the rant.

One person wrote: “I’m so confused what this means.”

Another said: “How obnoxious do you have to be to go to another country and complain about their norms? Polite/normal people conform?”

A third commented: “Do you think Europeans are all the same? Half the folk in Scotland can’t even agree if it’s the budgie or cat that’s deid.”

Another added: “Well, yeah, because – as you said – it’s a major and universally-known city. If I said my city, you’d not know where it is.”

A fifth wrote: “Challenge: [Americans] going to a foreign country without insulting the populous. Difficulty: impossible.”

A final commenter said: “Nah, it’s annoying when you ask an American where they are from and they’re like ‘west Seventh Street Avenue’. Like, bruh, what?”

Naz also added in the comments: “What is telling me you’re from one of the largest land masses on Earth supposed to tell me? I like that they were specific.”