SCOTS footy team Motherwell FC have been praised for a “different class” gesture of kindness amid the freezing temperatures.

The North Lanarkshire side have previously dabbled in community initiatives and have received plaudits once again after opening up their stadium for chilly members of the public.

With Scotland experiencing a freezing cold week so far, with temperatures dropping to as low as -15C in some places, the club have stepped in to offer respite in the form of warmth and hospitality.

Motherwell FC invited people to come and have soup. Credit: Motherwell FC Community Trust

The Steelmen – who currently sit ninth in the cinch Scottish Premiership – took to social media to share their plans for the local community.

The Motherwell FC Community Trust tweeted yesterday (TUE), writing: “Temperatures have been below freezing all day so come along to Fir Park tonight at 6pm for some warm soup, hot drinks and free wifi.

“We have TV, tablet computers and company.

“No booking required, no details recorded.”

The post received over 850 retweets as well as over 4,000 likes with many quick to heap praise on the club.

Anton Plott said: “Brilliant yes, but not surprising tbh. Motherwell FC repeatedly showing other clubs how it’s done in terms of service to the local community.”

Craig Easton said: “Different class.”

MSP James Dornan said: “Great work.”

Charles Kickham said: “Fantastic gesture, sensitively put – well done.”

Graham Sibley said: “Again and again the club and the trust pull out all the stops to support those struggling in their community. Hats off to them.”

Motherwell have in the past received plaudits for the work they do with men in the community regarding mental health.

The club wear branding from Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire on the sleeve of their kit in a bid to encourage supporters and indeed the wider community to talk about suicide and mental health.

Speaking today (WED) a spokesperson for the Motherwell FC community trust said: “Motherwell FC Community Trust is delighted to be able to offer “Meet, Eat & Heat” to our local community.

“With the support of North Lanarkshire Council we are able to deliver this twice a week, with a third lunchtime session planned.”