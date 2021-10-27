AN AVID Wetherspoons customer has taken food reviewing to a new level by testing the temperature of his chips with a digital thermometer.

Robert Featherstone visited The Sir John Arderne in Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire on Saturday equipped with his food thermometer and a measuring tape.

The games tester ordered a bowl of chips alongside some chicken bites so he could judge the heat temperature and length of each chip.

A hilarious image shows Robert holding the white and blue thermometer with the metal probe stuck inside a chip, giving a reading of 68.4°C.

Robert claimed that his method found that the chips were generally at an acceptable warmth; however, one did show up as 42°C.

And the longest chip he found was 13cm in length.

The drastic move comes after a Wetherspoons Facebook group, dedicated solely on the quality and quantity of chips at different branches, went viral.

Robert posted his hilariously in-depth review on Facebook on Sunday (OCT 24).

He said: “Order: 2 Bowls Of Chips.

“Tale Of The Tape:

“Bowl 1: 36 Chips with 2 stragglers, high 65.3°C, low 42.0°C, longest 12cm, shortest 3.5cm.

“Bowl 2: 39 Chips with 3 stragglers, high 68.4°C, low 57.2°C, longest 13.3cm, shortest 3.1cm.

“The Verdict: after seeing some of our comrades’ outings we were preparing ourselves for the worst, however we were pleasantly surprised when two reasonable portions of golden goodies were plonked down in front of us. A strong start.”

He continued: “Bowl 1 contained an absolutely baltic offering, the chip in question being 42°C.

“Might as well have ordered the ice cream.”

“Perfection? I think not.

“As I ate I couldn’t help but notice a slight fishy taste to them, as if they used the same oil or utensils for the ‘Freshly Battered Cod’.”

Robert’s review has gained over 1,200 likes and more than 100 shares on Facebook.

Dozens of social media users were also commented after being impressed by the thorough account.

Vicki Finan said: “Wow, brief description of the chips, more info needed next time.”

Paul J Hawker wrote: “A quick probe in Wetherspoons has never been so scientific.”

Max Plowman commented: “Can we do a pH test too.”

And Chloe Louise Aston added: “I cannot cope with the dedication.”

Wetherspoons suffered heavily during the pandemic posting it’s worst annual figure to date this year.

The pre-tax loss from July 2020-July 2021 was recently revealed to be £154.7m.