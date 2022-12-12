A SHOCKING video shows a mechanic fuming over a filthy vehicle that was handed in for him to fix by a customer.

Kyle Ellis filmed the inside of a rundown Peugeot that was handed into his repair shop in Sutton in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire last week.

The motor was brought in after the owner noticed a “knocking noise” last week.

However, Kyle was shocked when he went to investigate the problem and opened the door to a huge stench coming out from inside the vehicle.

Video shows Kyle looking around the car which is filled with food wrappers, rubbish and stains all across the seats.

He can be heard saying: “I tell you what guys, this is really getting on my t**s now. Customer’s Peugeot in for a knocking noise.”

The camera then shows a dirt-ridden footwell, stained driver and passenger seats and a dashboard and centre console covered in mud and miscellaneous dirt.

In the passenger footwell empty bottles of juice and a water bottle filled with purple liquid lie along with other pieces of discarded wrappers and containers.

Kyle says: “Never in my life have I wished I had Smell-O-Vision because it is just ridiculous.”

In the back seats, the floor is barely visible under a layer of clothing, children’s toys, food wrappers and a Moschino handbag.

Muddy marks cover the upholstery and there appears to even be a dirty plate left in the back.

Climbing back out the car, Kyle says: “It stinks awful. And we’re supposed to work in this. Would anybody else tolerate it? No, would they hell. Yet we’re supposed to – stupid.”

The dashboard then shows an empty fuel gauge and a check light showing that the car is 7,000 miles overdue for a service.

Kyle adds: “And to top it off, 7,000 miles over service, no damn fuel in it. I mean, how do people live like this?”

The fuming mechanic posted the video on TikTok last week (NOV 30) where it has received over 1.3m views.

Thousands of viewers commented on the clip after being shocked by the state of the car.

One said: “Are they not embarrassed to drop it off like that?”

Another wrote: “The knocking noise was probs all that junk flying about in the back.”

A third commented: “Mum of two, thought this was my car for a second.”

While another viewer added: “If the car looks like that then what does the house look like.”

The disgusting interior of a customers car. Credits: Kyle’s corner automotive repair centre

Speaking today (WED), Kyle said: “It’s one of those things, I walked out to the car opened the door and saw it was dirty as I was getting in.

“You have to take it on the chin and accept that every car won’t be in a clean condition and I accept that – I have kids and it’s not always easy to keep clean.

“But the second you got in the car the smell hits you, it was enough to make you gag.

“Once you got past the smell it was the grime, everything was coated in a thick sticky grime and it was everything you touched from the steering wheel to the gear stick to the handbrake button.

“I was fortunate enough that it was a suspension noise so I didn’t have to continue working inside the car.

“But it really is one of those conditions that makes your skin crawl. I just don’t see how people can live like it.

“And then, to top it off, it had no fuel in it and was way over a service date, it just makes you wonder what condition the house must be in if the car is like that.

“The customer wasn’t disabled or had any obvious physical issues, so there was no reason it couldn’t have been cleaner.

“Then a couple of days later, a different customer came in and told me it was the relative and that they are just lazy.

“But I just don’t understand what makes people think it is okay to bring vehicle in in this condition and for it to be acceptable.

“You wouldn’t go to a restaurant and eat if it was in this kind of condition.”