The official ball for the knockout stages of the Champions League has been met with ridicule online – with punters comparing it to a “Wetherspoons plate”.

Pictures of the ball have appeared online ahead of the tournament’s first knockout stages next Tuesday, but seems to have left football fans unimpressed.

Images show the ball adorned in pale yellow stars, which are highlighted by a blue, yellow and white pattern throughout.

Whilst the pattern is apparently inspired by Turkish culture, it is heavily reminiscent of both a paisley pattern and the old-fashioned blue and white patterns seen on plates at chain pub Wetherspoon.

As such the ball – named the Adidas Finale Istanbul after the location of where the final will be played in May – has received a mixed reaction online.

One Twitter user said: “Like a plate at Spoons.”

Another agreed, writing: “Looks like a plate at every Spoons I’ve ever eaten at.”

A third user compared the pattern to those seen on buses: “Looks like Arriva bus seat padding.”

Another user said: “That’s the ugliest thing I have ever seen in my life.”

However, one disagreed saying: “My word that looks beautiful.”

The ball is expected to be officially revealed on February 13 ahead of the knockout stages which begin the day after.

The first knockout stage games are set to be played at 8pm on Tuesday 14 February, and feature PSG vs Bayern Munich and AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur.

The Champions League final will be played on June 10 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, home to the Turkey national football team.