SCOTS strategic design company Nile has announced its acquisiton of Dig Inclusion and its flagship accessibility product, Hugr.

Dig Inclusion is dedicated to making digital media inclusive for everyone – a fact that Nile believe will help drive the change needed to make the online world more accessible and have a long term impact on future generations.

Nile, founded in 2006, acts within highly regulated industries, transforming legacy systems and designing digital products and services around people.

Customers of the Edinburgh-based company include NatWest, Edinburgh University and Agilent.

(L-R) Sarah Ronald, Nile Founder; Grant Broome, Dig Inclusion Founder; Dag Lee, Nile Chairman.

Sarah Ronald, Founder of Nile said: “We are excited to welcome Dig to the Nile ecosystem.

“Their dedication to making technology accessible for all aligns perfectly with our mission to leave behind a better world.”

Dig has completed successful projects for the NHS and Department of Transport as well as the Premier League.

Combined with Nile’s expertise in service model transformation and platform configuration the acquisition aims to help large organisations improve adoption and drive impactful change.

Grant Broome, Founder of Dig Inclusion said: “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Nile.

“We’ve worked with Sarah and the team for five years and their ‘people first’ approach to design is a perfect fit for us.”

Nile’s approach to digital transformation is centred around human behaviour and psychology.

The company helps organisations enhance customer experience, improve adoption of new systems and increase inclusivity and accessibility.

By bringing the technical expertise and thinking of Dig in-house Nile designers will look to work alongside accessibility specialists to put inclusivity at the heart of everything they do.

Nile believes that as society shifts towards a digital-first approach, designing inclusive and accessible digital products and services is crucial to ensuring everyone has equal access to the benefits of technology and are not excluded by demographic factors.

Accessibility is a high growth area fuelled by tightening legislation, society’s changing attitudes to disability and rapid technological change.

More than one in five potential UK consumers have a disability and 73% of potential disabled customers experience barriers on more than a quarter of websites they visit.

The market for people with disability & their families in UK is valued at £274bn annually, making this acquisition a timely and strategic move for Nile.