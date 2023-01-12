A UK manufacturing company’s growth plans have taken an exciting leap forward with the

acquisition of a state-of-the-art product line from Europe.

A range of Variable Area (VA) Flowmeters will now be manufactured in Workington, Cumbria, after McMenon Engineering Services Ltd was chosen by global technology company ABB to make the VA flowmeter product portfolio that had been produced by ABB in Germany.

Following the acquisition, McMenon, under a supply partnership agreement, will continue to supply VA meters carrying the ABB brand and the meters remain part of ABB’s product offering.

Anand Puthran, CEO of McMenon Engineering.

McMenon, a worldwide manufacturer and supplier of quality flow and temperature measurement instrumentation, and ABB have a long-standing partnership.

McMenon CEO Anand Puthran, an MBA alumnus from Aberdeen Business School at Robert Gordon University, said: “I take great pride in the fact that McMenon have been considered by ABB as a reliable new home for the VA flowmeter product portfolio.

“The fact that we were chosen over other global competitors is testament to the quality of our product engineering and manufacturing capabilities and reputation for innovation.”

Complimenting the workforce, Chief Operations Officer Shiby Bernard, an RGU alumna, said: “In the span of a few weeks, McMenon’s brilliant team successfully transferred the entire product line to Workington, UK.

“This acquisition will create stability, growth and more opportunities for our workforce and new jobs.”

She added: “Through proactive endeavours and the brilliant support of its team, McMenon is helping to secure its own future as we emerge from the after-effects of the pandemic and Brexit.”

The overall deal is set to create new jobs, increasing McMenon’s global workforce by almost a third.

With this acquisition, McMenon, already a highly recognised name in the global flowmeter and temperature instrumentation market, will now be placed among the top global manufacturers of VA flowmeters.

ABB customers will see no difference and can expect the same product quality they are

used to.

Mr Puthran added: “This win for McMenon is also a win for UK manufacturing. Not often do we see manufacturing operations being transferred into the UK, especially from countries like Germany which are the best in the business.

“We have recently celebrated 75 years of manufacturing heritage in the United Kingdom and we are proud to keep flying the flag for UK manufacturing.”