Scot left in stitches after dog rescues shoe that fell off during bungee jump

A SCOTS daredevil was left in stitches after noticing a dog rescuing her trainer that fell off during a bungee jump above a river.

Tamara Janssen was certain her trainer was a goner after it slipped off when taking the 132-foot leap from River Garry Bridge in Killiecrankie, Perth and Kinross, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had come to terms with the loss of her left footed Nike shoe as she watched it floating down stream as she dangled upside down.

But as she was being hoisted back up to the jump platform, Tamara, from Strathmiglo, Fife, noticed a dog swimming below her trying to rescue the shoe.

Border Collie Belle managed to save the soggy trainer while being encouraged by her owner, Opal Russell.

The duo then left Tamara’s shoe at the bottom of the ladder leading to the bungee platform before disappearing before she could thank them.

She later managed to track Opal and Belle down after putting out a Facebook appeal.

Speaking today Tamara said: “I simply accepted that I would never see it again as I saw it floating away.

“I sent Opal a message thanking her and Belle for saving my shoe and giving me a story that will be recalled every Christmas for the next 20 years.

“As promised I’ve also asked for her address so I can send her and Belle some biscuits as a wee thank you.

“I’ll be dropping into a pet shop on my way home from work to get Belle her well deserved treat.

“It’s just amazing that someone actually took the time to run after my shoe to try and get it out of the river for a complete stranger.

“It’s absolutely amazing!”

Video shows Tamara taking the brave leap from the edge of a metal grid platform high above the river.

After jumping and bouncing back up towards the camera, it’s revealed that her left shoe has fallen into the river.

Another video captured the moment Belle emerged from the river with the trainer in her mouth.

Tamara’s Facebook post, appealing to find the dog who saved her shoe, has collected over 3,700 likes and hundreds of comments and shares from users who loved the tale.

Karen Connal said:”Love this story well done to the dog and owner, I’m sure they will be telling it over and over again too.”

Tracy Cobban wrote: “The best story I have read on Facebook in a long time.

“I was completely gripped by suspense, and I love a happy ending (especially when the dog is the hero) . I think you should consider turning it into a book for sure.”

Juliet Marillier commented: “Great story! Well done to the dog and its human, the biscuits are definitely deserved!”

Sara Louise added: “Brilliant story! So pleased you and your shoe were reunited, what a clever pooch!”

Speaking today Opal, a supermarket deputy manager, said: “It was too far out for me to reach, so I tried to encourage Belle to get it, she loves being in the water!

“I was pointing at the shoe and telling her ‘get it’ but she couldn’t see what I was pointing at.

“I was relieved she got it as I was aware we had an audience.”