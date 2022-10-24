Hospitality expert endorses industry as lasting career option

Surgeons Quarter, Cafe 1305

A SENIOR figure in Edinburgh’s hospitality scene is sharing how the industry can provide a long-term career path, citing how she wants to shake up how jobs in the sector are viewed in Scotland.

Jackie Hudson plays a key role in driving the strategic direction at city-centre venue Surgeons Quarter which comprises the city’s largest independent hotel, Ten Hill Place, along with a thriving conference and events business that maximises the commercial use of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) buildings and venues.

After 17 years of working in the industry is citing her experience to encourage others not to view it as a short-term job solution, of which she was once guilty of, having started in an events manager role after completing college while initially thinking of undertaking a career teaching maths.

As the industry recovers from the pandemic and manoeuvres continual economic fallout including a prolonged hiring crisis, Jackie believes now is the opportune time to make the move into hospitality.

These challenges have introduced positive changes across working hours, pay, training and development with more organisations increasing incentives – which previously were deemed key deterrents when viewing the industry as a long-term career plan.

Jackie (41), who serves as Revenue Manager and is part of Surgeons Quarter’s senior management team, said: “Working in the hospitality industry has presented opportunities I could only have dreamed of. It can be turbulent, busy and challenging but isn’t every industry like that these days?

“As an industry we’ve perhaps been too shy to shout about what a career can mean. I’d say lots of organisations have really had to focus on their development opportunities, conditions and base pay. I’m confident that we are at the very forefront of this nationally and striving to stay there.

“If you love interacting with people, want to create your own niche and are ready to learn from real life experience, the hospitality industry is the perfect career choice for you.

I’m also extremely proud to play a part in marketing Edinburgh on a national and international level. When I first started out, I never would’ve thought I’d be forecasting the revenue across such a diverse portfolio business.”

Highlighting the breadth of experiences Jackie has been able to undertake at Surgeons Quarter, earlier this month she was invited by Surgeons Quarter’s Managing Director, Scott Mitchell, to accompany him to the RCSEd’s International Conference in Chennai, India.

Scott said: “Jackie is a real lynchpin within our business. She isn’t front and centre at events or with our clients, so perhaps doesn’t always get the spotlight she deserves.

“She is the embodiment of somebody that has carved a very strong career in hospitality and it’s been a privilege to see her develop and thrive as part of our team.”

As part of Jackie’s role, she plays an active part in recruitment and has a keen interest in building a diverse workforce to incorporate a variety of skills and abilities.

With over 22 different nationalities making up the 178-strong team, the multicultural business has placed focus on professional development and bringing the benefits of a career in the industry to forefront for those just starting out.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus, which includes Ten Hill Place Hotel.

Since 2021 it has secured the Living Wage Accreditation while also increasing its team’s pension contributions to 7.5%.

