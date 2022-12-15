How to Deal with Mice: Do’s and Don’ts

Having mice in your home is a health risk. Wild mice and rats carry diseases that spread through food items. They also spread through non-food items, such as electrical wires, increasing the risk of electrocution and appliance damage. However, if you need tips on pest control London mice, here is a list of do’s and don’ts to help you deal with mice infestation at your home or office.

Dealing with Mice Infestation

Rodents reproduce fast. Therefore, you must act fast before they double or even triple in number. Below are a few things to consider to protect your house from mice and other rodents.

Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

The Dos

Carry out Regular Inspections

To safeguard your home from a rodent infestation, you must first carry out regular inspections. Even if your area of residence is not prone to rodent infestations, it won’t hurt to do an inspection once in a while to check for any signs of rats or mice. A good way of telling if there are rodents in your home or office is to look for damages to household or office items, including carpets, furniture, and wires.

Cover up Points of Entry

Covering up cracks and gaps that provide access to your home is not just for aesthetics. Rats, mice, and snakes can find their way to your home through tiny holes and cracks often located at your doors and windows. So to make your house rodent-proof, start by sealing all entry points.

Throw away Garbage

Mice are good at hiding and immediately look for areas to hide in after entering your home. Garbage and clutter attract mice and also give them cover to hide in. So throw away garbage and anything else you don’t use, including those you’ve stored in your attic or basement.

Consider Getting a Cat

A cat is not just meant for companionship. Although cats look cute and harmless, they are natural hunters, and most are very good at finding and killing mice. Mice and rats can also smell their scent and keep off your house if they smell a cat.

Set up Rodent Traps

Consider buying rodent traps to set up in your home. They are not expensive and are relatively easy to find and set up. You can get a trap from one of your local stores.

The Don’ts

Leaving out food is a sure way of attracting rodents. Rodents love to eat, so if they keep finding food at your house, they won't be in a hurry to leave. Neglecting Your Landscape: Some rats can use tree branches to climb to your house's roofs and get access inside. To prevent that from happening, ensure you regularly trim the vegetation surrounding your house.

Some rats can use tree branches to climb to your house’s roofs and get access inside. To prevent that from happening, ensure you regularly trim the vegetation surrounding your house. Ignoring Standing Water: Just like humans, mice need water to survive. So check for any water leaks in your gutters and outdoor faucets. Moist environments are also breeding grounds for various pests and fungi.

Conclusion

Mice and rats are a health hazard since they can contaminate food. They are also notorious for causing property damages, some of which are expensive to fix. Follow the tips provided in this article to keep rodents away from your home or office.