Everything you need to know about newel posts

The staircase is the heart of your home.

If yours is looking a little worse for wear, there are several ways you can bring it back to life without breaking the bank.

Replacing odd parts, such as your newel posts, is one of the best ways to do this – and sometimes, the smallest details make the biggest difference.

But what role do newel posts play in your staircase, and what designs are available?

Here’s the lowdown.

Photo by Camila Ferrari on Unsplash

What are newel posts?

Newel posts are the anchors of your stairway.

A newel is a supporting post in a staircase, such as the upright post that sits at the top and/or bottom of your balustrade to support the rest of the structure.

Not only do newel posts provide strength, but they can also become a stunning focal point, allowing you to add a decorative touch to your staircase.

They’re sure to have a massive impact on any tired-looking set of stairs – helping you to bring them back to life and leave a lasting impression on your guests.

What types of newel posts and parts are available?

Newel posts are available as a complete post, or in three separate parts:

Newel base – the structural support that forms the lower section into which the post can be attached.

– the structural support that forms the lower section into which the post can be attached. Newel post – accommodates the strings, handrails, and treads/risers of your stairs.

– accommodates the strings, handrails, and treads/risers of your stairs. Newel cap – the ornamental top of the newel post, often carved, shaped, or turned.

If you opt for a complete newel post, you won’t have to worry about shopping for individual parts, as they incorporate the base and cap to form one unit.

However, if you want a more bespoke design, selecting individual parts is definitely the way to go.

Which styles will I be able to choose from?

In addition to choosing the type of newel post you want, you’ll also have to decide which style will look best in your home.

There’s a variety of different options available, from standard square designs to timelessly elegant ovolo designs, so you’re bound to find a style that fits in perfectly.

If you’re looking for something a little more extravagant to make a bold design statement, turned newel posts are the solution you need.

Turned newels are made by turning timber on a lathe to create a more rounded look, often with intricate detailing and a combination of square and rounded sections.

Some of these designs include:

Georgian – a popular design that adds a touch of elegance to most homes. Also available in a fluted design for extra extravagance.

– a popular design that adds a touch of elegance to most homes. Also available in a fluted design for extra extravagance. Oxford – similar to Georgian styles, the Oxford and Oxford fluted designs are guaranteed to bring beauty to your hallways, but in the form of a more rounded design (rather than square).

– similar to Georgian styles, the Oxford and Oxford fluted designs are guaranteed to bring beauty to your hallways, but in the form of a more rounded design (rather than square). Provincial – if you like to stand out from the crowd, provincial styles will allow your home to be a bit different, as they’re sure to bring a lifetime of style and sophistication.

Ready to refresh your staircase?

Replacing small parts and accessories, like your newel posts or even just the caps or bases, is by far one of the most cost-effective ways to update your stairs on a budget.

There are hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers online, like Pear Stairs, who stock a selection of beautifully designed newel posts that are available in a variety of materials.

Browse their range today, or get in touch with their team for further details!