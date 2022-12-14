HILLINGTON Park’s latest refurbishment programme has now been completed bringing in a whopping total of over £3m in the last twelve months.

Demand for industrial, trade-counter and warehouse property on Hillington Park continues to be strong with 23 new lease agreements completed during 2022, generating over £1m of new contracted headline rent.

The £320,000 refurbishment of 16-18 Earl Haig Road included significant external and internal improvements, including new roof sheets and roof lights, overcladding elevations as well as new roller shutter and entrance doors.

Internal improvements including new LED lights throughout, new energy-efficient electric heating and full office and facilities upgrade that has resulted in the EPC of the 10,000 sq ft building improving from E to C.

Pictured: (L to R) Angus Forbes, Greg McDonald and David Kennedy.

Commercial Director of Hillington Park, Grant Edmondson said: “Our experience has been that businesses want high quality industrial space which is available for immediate accommodation so they can start trading as soon as possible.

“Frasers Property’s strategy of investing in both new build developments and upgrading existing Hillington Park stock has delivered supply that the market has been calling for and consequently has been letting up quickly.”

Greg MacDonald, project manager at Hillington Park added: “The 16-18 Earl Haig Road project team including our building surveyor, Triangle, and local contractors Affiniti Response worked together effectively and brought the works programme in on time and on budget, allowing us to return the property quickly to the market.

“The high level, extensive refurbishment has drastically improved the environmental credentials of the building through extensive external and internal works.

“This latest £320,000 investment by Frasers Property has brought another commercial property up to modern standards bringing immediate benefits to an occupier and to the environment.”

Other older properties that have been modernised and returned to the market in the last twelve months include the £1.9m project that turned a dilapidated 1950s site into an energy efficient, modern logistics unit.

It is now the largest distribution centre in the UK for national fish and chip shop supplier and fast-food wholesaler, T.Quality.

Hillington Park, home to over 500 organisations employing over 8,000 people, is located just two minutes from the M8 motorway, seven miles west of Glasgow’s city centre and three miles from Glasgow International Airport.

Current occupiers operate in a wide range of sectors including transport & last mile logistics, automotive, construction services, manufacturing, engineering, trade counter, technology, and the health sector.

Ryden and Colliers act as industrial letting agents for Hillington Park.