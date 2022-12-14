Six Eye-Catching Kitchen Splashback Ideas

Freedom of choice can sometimes be a cause of confusion. Take kitchen splashbacks, which at one time were available in just a few fairly rudimentary designs.

Today, your custom kitchen splashback can be (quite literally) anything you want it to be. There are thousands of different variations to choose from, with beautiful designs to suit all types of interiors.

This is where narrowing things down to a select few splashback design categories can help. If you are struggling to pinpoint your perfect splashback design, consider setting your sights on a design from one of the following top-selling ranges:

Metal-Effect Splashbacks

A metallic-effect splashback combines all the benefits of a real metal splashback with those of a toughened-glass panel. Metallic-effect splashbacks are available in a broad range of shiny and matte finishes, with tints and tones like rose gold, copper, aluminium and more. Toughened glass replicates the durability and longevity of a metal splashback, though is much easier to install and available at a lower price. Metal-effect splashbacks can look equally attractive in classical and contemporary kitchens alike.

Patterned Splashbacks

Meanwhile, a patterned splashback can be just the thing to add an eye-catching point of focus to an otherwise understated kitchen. Bespoke splashbacks can be designed to feature a near-endless range of creative and innovative patterns – anything from subtle swirls to the most eye-popping 3D geometric designs. This type of splashback is particularly well-suited to kitchens with a contemporary style, but can also be integrated into some types of traditional kitchens.

Tile-Effect Splashbacks

This is another type of splashback that brings together the best of all worlds. A traditional tile splashback (perhaps with a beautiful mosaic design) can make a uniquely desirable addition to any kitchen. Albeit, by way of a comparatively costly and complex home improvement project. By contrast, a tile-effect splashback can be installed in minutes and at a much lower price. Best of all, the properties of toughened glass ensure a much more cost-effective long-term investment in your kitchen’s visual appeal and practicality.

Combined Splashback Designs

One kitchen splashback is good, but combining multiple splashbacks to create something truly unique is even better. Bespoke splashbacks can be customised in almost any shape and size required, paving the way for total freedom of choice. Piece together a series of splashbacks to cover an entire wall horizontally, or go for something more creative with your own preferred configuration. However small or large a kitchen may be, custom splashback design opens the door to a world of inspiring opportunities.

Custom Design Splashbacks

If you cannot find the perfect splashback to complement your kitchen, why not design your own? Today, it is possible to submit your own images to be printed on your custom kitchen splashback, with photo-perfect results. Your favourite landscape, a family photo, a kids’ art piece, an inspiring motto – literally anything goes. Just as long as the image is of high enough quality to be blown up to the right size, it could be transformed into your dream splashback in no time.

Clear Glass Splashbacks

There is always the option of emphasizing the existing beauty of your kitchen’s walls, with a completely transparent splashback. A clear glass splashback is practically invisible, yet brings an air of sophistication and exclusivity into the kitchen. All while providing robust protection for the surface beneath, capable of withstanding temperatures of up to 300° C. If you are perfectly happy with how your kitchen looks right now and would prefer to preserve its current theme, a clear glass splashback could be just the thing.