A SHOCKING video shows a man threatening a customer and his girlfriend in McDonald’s before calling the woman a “tranny”.

The disgruntled man and his friend were filmed hurling abuse at customers in the fast food restaurant in Wrenkin Retail Park, in Wellington, Shropshire earlier this month.

The incident is alleged to have kicked off after the man was asked to leave the restaurant because he kicked off at staff because his chips were too cold.

The man could be heard calling one woman a “tranny”.

A woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims she asked the fuming customer to calm down at McDonald’s employees and suffered a barrage of abuse for doing so.

Video shows a man dressed in a blue hoodie shouting and pointing towards the woman and her friends who are sitting down eating their meal.

He shouts: “I’ll f*****g rip your heart out of your f******g throat and feed it to your mum.”

Referring to the woman’s boyfriend allegedly placing his hand on the man’s chest and asking him to relax, he then said: “Don’t ever f*g touch me again, don’t ever man handle me.

“You f*****g p***y.

“Grow some balls!

To which a man at the table calmly replies: “Yeah, I will do.”

The aggressor continues: “You can’t even f***g grow a beard you ct.”

A McDonald’s employee then attempts to make the man leave, saying: “Guys you’ve been asked to leave, lets go.”

Having moved towards the door the man continues his abuse: “Fk you and your f*****g little bumfluff on your f*****g lip.

“Py. Come outside you mother f*r, I’ll take all of you on myself.”

At this point another member of the group becomes irritated and begins screaming at someone else.

Meanwhile the man in the blue hoody continues: “Oi, that tranny girlfriend of yours that’s recording me is a f*****g transvestite.”

The man’s friend, wearing a green shirt, attempts to run towards the group who are eating but ends up being restrained by a member of staff who walks him to the door.

However, the man in the blue hoodie continues: “Don’t ever f*****g man handle me again, I will f*****g do you, you b***d.

“That b*d who’s sitting there did a battery to me.”

Finally, as one member of the group attempts to herd his friends outside, the man decides to throw one more insult, saying: “You mother f****r, have you got any pubes yet you silly p***k?”

The woman who filmed the clip shared it on TikTok last week (20 JUN) where it has attracted over 430,000 views.

Hundreds of people have commented on the clip after being shocked by the incident.

One said: “People can be arseholes, colour or gender has nothing to do with it.

“You shouldn’t tolerate either.”

The aggressors were herded out of the branch by friends.

Another wrote: “Unhappy meal for one.”

A third added: “Massive ‘hold me back bruv’ vibes.”

A fourth commented: “And that is why Maccies needs security.”

Speaking today, the woman said: “We were all sat down and then all my friends were pointing at him being loud and rude to the woman behind the counter.

“I watched him for a moment then got up to approach him and said ‘hey sorry to interrupt but they look short staffed, just calm down and don’t speak to her like that’.

“My boyfriend then approached close behind me as I tend to freeze up in fear of men and my boyfriend got in between me and the man in the blue jumper and placed his hand on the man’s chest and just calmly told him to ‘calm down’.

“Then the man proceeded to shout ‘don’t touch me, that’s battery’ and continued to scream and shout that my boyfriend was committing battery.

“I was just violently shaking, we all tried to stay calm but I must admit we chipped in when we felt necessary.

“One man tried to run around and attack us but his friend grabbed him. I was mainly just in shock as I just thought it was funny that someone could get so wound up over something like cold fries and a couple asking them to calm down.

“The staff were amazing as well. They were asking us if we were ok and what happened and they said thank you to us after as well.

“He was demanding fries from the staff. It’s a fast food restaurant with about five members of staff at almost midnight, I can’t understand why people can’t be more patient.”