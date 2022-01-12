McDonald’s customer baffled after ordering burger but getting just a bun

A MCDONALD’S customer was left baffled after ordering a “juicy” McPlant burger – but was delivered a bun filled entirely with salad.

Libby-Maya Archer was excited to try McDonald’s new vegan burger on Saturday but realised there was no burger patty inside when she took the first bite.

The 22-year-old paid £4.89 for a McPlant burger meal from the branch in Finchley, north London – but instead ended up with a lettuce, tomato and cheese filled bun.

Vegan friendly mayonnaise and gherkins had been added but the 100% plant based burger patty that was meant to be included was nowhere to be seen.

McDonald’s advertise the McPlant as: “A vegan burger made with a juicy plant-based patty co-developed with Beyond Meat®.

“Featuring vegan sandwich sauce, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a vegan alternative to cheese in a sesame seed bun. Vegan certified.

Unimpressed, Libby-Maya took to Twitter later on that day to express her disappointment with McDonald’s and JustEat who delivered the food.

She said: “@JustEatUK we ordered from you tonight to try the @McDonald’s

McPlant burger from Finchley Lido, to find that there was no burger in the bun!

Really disappointed about this!

“Any help would be appreciated. #sadtimes”

The actor included an image of her McDonald’s order showing the bun opened with a generous helping of salad covered in mayonnaise and tomato sauce.

Just Eat responded to the tweet, writing: “This is not what we would like to hear at all.

“Would you mind dropping us a DM with your order number please, and we’ll take a closer look into this for you.”

Speaking today, Libby-Maya said: “I ordered two McPlant meals, and one of them arrived without the patty in the bun, so it was just vegetables.

“We were really excited to finally be able to order something vegan from McDonald’s so it was disappointing and a bit amusing that the one thing that makes it vegan they forgot to put it in.

“Just Eat were helpful and I did get a refund.”

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We take order accuracy extremely seriously at McDonald’s, unfortunately we have not met our high standards on this occasion.

“We understand that the customer has contacted JustEat and they have accepted a refund for the product in question.”

The highly-anticipated McPlant vegan burger arrived at UK McDonald’s branches last week.

They are available on the menu all year round, costing £3.49 for the burger alone.