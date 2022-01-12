Shocking video shows hundreds of dumped PCR tests at old test centre

A SHOCKING video shows hundreds of discarded PCR tests dumped at an ASDA carpark on the same week the Government said there was a shortage of Covid tests.

Timothy Draycott captured the footage at an ASDA in Shrewsbury, Shropshire last month after spotting boxes and tests strewn across the ground.

A local testing centre with a marquee had previously been held in the car park but closed down shortly before Christmas.

However, the desk was left abandoned alongside various items from the testing centre – including what appears to be hundreds of unused PCR tests.

Video shows Timothy, 54, approaching the area where tests are laying beside rain-soaked boxes.

The boxes are all addressed to the ASDA store from testing company Eurofins and lay behind a Covid test drop-off box – also featuring Eurofins logo.

The Government had advised citizens that same week that there was a shortage of Covid tests available throughout the country.

Transport delivery driver Timothy uploaded his footage online where it has received over 1,100 views.

Speaking today Timothy said: “I’m homeless, I saw the staff leaving and taking down the site marquee and noticed they had left the desk which I thought I could put to use.

“When I got closer I could see lots of boxes filled with tests and then there were the tests laying in the car park too.

“There was a drop-off bin standing near the tests too but I cannot imagine it’s actually in use.

“I did go up to a shopping attendant to make them aware of the tests and as far as I know ASDA have gotten rid of the tests now.”

In December, UK health secretary Sajid Javid admitted the Government will “need to constrain” the supply of rapid Covid-19 tests.

He said this was in response to “unprecedented demand” driven by the Omicron variant surge.