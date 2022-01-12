The 41-year-old Scot and co-star Graham McTavish have been having a laugh on Twitter after a fan made a typo when asking about a trip to Scotland.

The Outlander fan tweeted Heughan, McTavish and fellow actor Steven Cree yesterday saying; “I’m thinking about strip to Scotland. Any suggestions?”

Heughan, who stars in Men in Kilts with McTavish, have since been winding the fan up – and in the process have riled up adoring fans over the thought of the actor stripping.

Heughan, best known as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, responded: “Depends if it’s a quick strip or not. Could be cold. Layers help. When stripping.”

Referring to his co-star as the “Stripmaster General”, McTavish, 61, weighed into the chat today joking about Heughan taking his clothes off.

McTavish, who played Dougal MacKenzie in Outlander, said: “When it comes to stripping I defer to the Stripmaster General, @SamHeughan.

“His extensive in depth first hand experience of stripping places him in a league apart.

“I find it also pays to have a ‘modesty haggis’ standing by.”

Heughan replied: “Ah. Well, a stripping haggis is a good choice but can be volatile.

“I’d suggest a partial strip, or perhaps a group strip?”

Adoring fans have since left hundreds of comments after getting excited at the mere concept of Heughan stripping off.

One fan said: “Where do you sign up for the group strip?

“Asking for a friend.”

Another wrote: “I think we all want to join Denise’s Scotland strip now.”

One keen Twitter user commented: “We all kneel before our Strip Master General”

While another joked: “Stripping and modesty do not gang together- let the haggis run free.”

Agreeing with McTavish, a Twitter user said: “Omg. Graham you are so right.

“Difficult for Sam to keep his clothes on but it’s an added perk for his fans.”

Heughan is set to return to the screens playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander’s sixth season in March.

Author of the Outlander books, Diana Gabaldon, gave her seal of approval on the new series, even after it was revealed that this season will stray from the books.

It has also been revealed that Gabaldon had written a script for the upcoming season but it was pushed back to be used for the seventh season.

Heughan had already got pulses racing last week after posting a photograph on his Instagram of him pumping weights at the gym.

The TV star, who starred in 2018 movie The Spy Who Dumped Me, shared the snap to promote My Peaks Challenge, his global movement promoting healthy lifestyles.