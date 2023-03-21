TWITTER users have been left disgusted by a woman’s horrific comments over a Muslim toy being sold by supermarket retailer Asda.

Penny Hughes retweeted a picture of Asda’s cuddly toy called Mohammed – which is part of a range of toys produced by company Desi-Dolls named ‘My little Muslim friends‘.

The soft toy itself is of an Asian boy dressed in a generic red football kit, and contains a soundbox operated by pressing the toy’s hand, while the box has the Arabic spelling of the name Mohammed.

However, a Twitter user Penny retweeted the picture of the item on Thursday with the caption: “No more Asda for me, I don’t want my grandchildren brainwashed into this religion.”

The post has been viewed by over 130,000 users, but has only attracted 1,000 likes on top of a slew of comments berating Penny’s Islamophobic reaction.

Rachael Swindon wrote: “I’m sure Asda are devastated by the loss of custom from a few angry gammons.”

Steve wrote: “I think it’s a beautiful thing. I’ll be buying one for my son.”

James Foster commented: “Asda will be relieved, I’m sure.”

Lauren Sparks wrote: “Get a grip Penny – all children get to be represented. Not just the poor grandchildren of white racists.”

Despite this reaction, there were also several concerning comments agreeing with her sentiments.

One said: “We are the minority now, been taken over.”

Another replied: “Don’t blame you, it’s a Muslim-owned store and it just looks like they’re just promoting their religion.”

A third wrote: “No more Asda for me now.”

The latter comment appears to refer to the purchase of Asda by British-Indian brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa for £6.8 billion in 2020.

Founder of Desi-Dolls, Farzana Rahman, launched the company over ten years ago to help children from around the world learn about Islam and to help encourage kids and teens to pray salah.

The dolls include catchy songs targeted for kids between the ages of 3-6 years to learn basic Islamic teachings, according to the Desi-Doll company website.

The £30 dolls are not the only Islamic-inclusive item being sold by Asda.

This year saw the production of a Ramadan Countdown Calendar that features chocolates everyday until Ramadan, which takes place from 22 March until 21 April.