PIERS Morgan has been criticised for branding a young woman as “Botox-ridden” and “lip-inflated” after she launched a scathing insult his way.

Anna Chappell hit out at the outspoken TV personality on Tuesday night, tweeting: “Piers Morgan might be the most insufferable c**t alive.”

The 25-year-old admin worker received over 2,400 likes for the post from fellow social media users.

Twitter Row. Credits: Twitter.

However, Anna, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, never expected to get a direct response from the man himself.

Despite not tagging Piers in the post, the former Britain’s Got Talent judge responded to Anna’s tweet last night (WED) in typical fierce fashion.

He quoted Anna’s original tweet before writing: “Oh no! I’ve lost my Spurs-supporting, tattooed, Botox-ridden, lip-inflated, foul-mouthed fan base.”

His reply has received over 12,000 likes and more than 800 retweets but has been condemned by many social media users for commenting on Anna’s personal appearance.

One person said: “Do you search for your own name on Twitter or something?”

Another wrote: “Wow. Attacking a young girl’s appearance. Another one for the CV Piers. Class act.”

A third replied: “Piers I love you but stop coming for girls [sic] appearance. Okay the Spurs foul-mouthed thing is fine but using someone’s appearance is low and you don’t need to do that.”

A fourth said: “You really should know better than to make comments about someone’s appearance. That’s disgusting and classless.”

Anna Chappell. Credits: Facebook.

Speaking today, Anna said: “I think he proved the point of my original tweet with his response.

“It says more about him that all he could insult was my appearance and which football team I support – he’s a grown man who needs to get off Twitter and live in the real world.

“I have no idea why he saw it, I didn’t tag him and it had hardly any engagement which makes me think he must be searching himself on Twitter.

“God only knows why he picked me in particular, maybe an ‘if the shoe fits’ moment and he took it personally.

“I’ve just found him so unbearable since he did the interview with Ronaldo. He’s acting like he’s the second coming of Christ every second of the day.

“And the constant barrage of hate to Meghan Markle. Not to mention his previous history with phone hacking, I think he got off lightly with the insult I made.

“I’m not hurt by it at all – people have said far worse things to me online so it’s all good fun isn’t it – I think his feelings seem more hurt.”

Anna later tweeted: “Also I want my gravestone to read ‘Spurs-supporting, tattooed, Botox-ridden, lip-inflated, foul-mouthed’ when my time comes.”

Piers has featured heavily in the public spotlight recently after his bombshell interview with Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has also attracted attention for his continuous criticism of Prince Harry and Megan Markle.