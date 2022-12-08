Development proposals revealed for former primary school site in Jedburgh

SCOTS-based housing company Cruden Homes has revealed proposals to deliver 76 homes for social rent.

These homes will be placed on the site of the former Howdenburn Primary School on Lothian Road in Jedburgh, Scottish Borders.

The school, which was built in 1970, was closed in 2020, with pupils transferring to Jedburgh Grammar Campus at Hartrigge Park.

Former Howdenburn Primary School on Lothian Road in Jedburgh.

The 5.57-acre site will also include associated infrastructure such as roads, footpaths, a sustainable urban drainage system and considerable open space.

If approved, the 2, 3 and 4-bedroom high-quality homes will be constructed for Eildon Housing Association, a leading housing association in the Scottish Borders and which Cruden Building is already working extensively with.

The site is within the Jedburgh Development Boundary and is identified as a ‘Regeneration Site’ within the Main Issues Report, which is the forerunner to the Scottish Borders Local Development Plan 2.

This will replace the Scottish Borders Local Development Plan 2016

A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

This signifies the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week period of consultation.

Cruden have worked with Eildon on the delivery of many new homes in the Borders, including in Newtown St Boswells, Galashiels and Earlston.

This was undertaken as part of a Partnership Agreement between the housing association and Cruden Building, signed in 2017, to deliver at least 342 high quality new homes for social rent, across eight sites in the Borders.

A key element of the Partnership is to work with local communities to create a legacy that goes beyond the provision of the new homes.

Eildon and Cruden Building, for example, are working together to explore training, employment and other community benefits that can be factored into the programme at Earlston.

Two consultation events for the proposals for the Howdenburn Primary School site will take place on 18 January and 22 February at Jedburgh Town Hall.

Rory Stephens from Cruden Homes said: “We are delighted to be bringing forward these much-needed affordable homes to Jedburgh for Eildon Housing Association.

“As a company, The Cruden Group have built up a strong relationship with Eildon in the Scottish Borders, which goes well beyond the delivery of homes.

“This includes the creation of training, employment and other community benefits, which brings so much to local communities.

“Through the consultation process we are looking forward to receiving input from the local community, who will play a key part in shaping our proposals.”

Nile Istephan, Eildon Chief Executive commented:

“The 76 new homes at Jedburgh brings another huge boost to the area, which is part of our strategy to invest £137m in new homes for the Borders economy between now and 2027.

“We’re pleased to again be working with Cruden on this much anticipated development.”