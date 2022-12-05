Scots schoolchildren to benefit from free uniform exchange in new initiative

SCOTS schoolchildren are set to benefit from free uniform exchange as part of a new initiative.

Local community interest company, the Leith Collective, are launching their free uniform exchange hub.

Taking place at The Leith Collective stores in Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal and Fort Kinnaird as well as Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre, the Smart Start initiative will see locals donate good quality school uniforms to those in need.

The company have revealed that items will be available for anyone to collect completely free of charge, no questions asked.

Speaking ahead of the launch, The Leith Collective founder, Sara Thomson said; “Kids grow so quickly.

“Parents tend to buy a whole new uniform at the start of the school year in August and often find their child has already outgrown it by the Christmas break.

“Yet these uniforms are often still in perfectly good condition and could easily do another child a turn.

“Our Smart Start initiative aims to make it as easy as possible for people to donate their unwanted uniforms, so that someone in need can make use of them.”

The Leith Collective say that they have launched the uniform exchange as a practical response to not only the cost of living crisis, but to the climate crisis as well.

As Sara Thomson explains; “Smart Start is a sustainable solution that aims to keep quality clothes out of landfill and in use for longer, thus promoting a circular economy and helping to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry.”

The Smart Start uniform exchange comes just a few months after the launch of The Leith Collective’s winter coat exchange which has received an overwhelming response, with over 1,000 coats donated and collected by locals so far.

People can donate and collect garments at The Leith Collective in Ocean Terminal, Fort Kinnaird, and the St Enoch Centre during opening hours.

No tights or socks can be accepted but all other good quality uniform items are welcome.