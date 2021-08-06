Police Scotland appeal following serious road crash near Jedburgh

POLICE are appealing for information following a serious road crash near Jedburgh.

A green Kawasaki motorbike bike collided with a barrier on the A68 at Carter Bar around 12.20pm on Thursday, the 5th August 2021.

A 45-year-old man was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment facing life threatening injuries.

The Road was closed for around 5 and a half hours to allow an investigation on the collusion to take place.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to anyone has any information surrounding the incident.

“The road would have been busy with other road users and we would ask if you witnessed the crash or were in the area at the time that you get in touch with officers.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries that you speak to police.”

Police can be contacted on 101 and quoting incident number 1465 of Thursday, 6 August, 2021.